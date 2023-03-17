×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Billboard Thailand Launches 2 Weekly Local Charts

The 100 most popular Thai-language songs will be ranked in the Billboard Top Thai Songs chart, while Billboard Top Thai Country Songs will rank the 50 most popular Thai-country genre songs.

Billboard logo

On Friday (March 17), Billboard, the world’s most influential music media brand, announces the expansion of its definitive charts with the recent launch of two weekly charts in Thailand: Billboard Top Thai Songs and Billboard Top Thai Country Songs.

Based on streaming and sales activity from leading music services in the region, as compiled by Luminate, the pre-eminent entertainment and data insights company, the 100 most popular Thai-language songs will be ranked in the Billboard Top Thai Songs chart. Billboard Top Thai Country Songs will rank the 50 most popular Thai-country genre songs.

Related

Taron Egerton, Tetris

Taron Egerton & 'Tetris' Cast Talk Bringing the Origins of an Iconic Game to the Big Screen

“We are thrilled to expand Billboard’s chart footprint in Thailand,” said Billboard president Mike Van. “The data captured in our weekly charts have always been a reflection of the music trends and palette of our audience, and it is an honor to bring our world-class methodology and music-ranking system to this market.”

The rankings are announced every Tuesday on Billboard Thailand’s official website, billboardth.com, and social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Abridged rankings for both Thailand charts will also be featured within the Hits of the World section of billboard.com.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad