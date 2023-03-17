Billboard Thailand Launches 2 Weekly Local Charts

On Friday (March 17), Billboard, the world’s most influential music media brand, announces the expansion of its definitive charts with the recent launch of two weekly charts in Thailand: Billboard Top Thai Songs and Billboard Top Thai Country Songs.

Based on streaming and sales activity from leading music services in the region, as compiled by Luminate , the pre-eminent entertainment and data insights company, the 100 most popular Thai-language songs will be ranked in the Billboard Top Thai Songs chart. Billboard Top Thai Country Songs will rank the 50 most popular Thai-country genre songs.

“We are thrilled to expand Billboard’s chart footprint in Thailand,” said Billboard president Mike Van. “The data captured in our weekly charts have always been a reflection of the music trends and palette of our audience, and it is an honor to bring our world-class methodology and music-ranking system to this market.”