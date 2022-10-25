Billboard Announces Updated Methodology for Hot Trending Songs Chart, Powered By Twitter

Billboard is announcing an update to its Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, starting on Nov. 1.

A new methodology for the charts in both its 24-hour and seven-day views will capture the velocity of conversation around music in addition to the volume, allowing for a ranking that illustrates what’s becoming the talk of Twitter in addition to the songs that are already viral on the platform.

In addition to its real-time views, the chart will also be available as a weekly 20-position list capturing activity from Friday to Thursday each week, posting on Tuesdays alongside the rest of Billboard’s chart catalogue on Billboard.com.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The charts were initially launched in October 2021.

“We’ve seen seismic growth happening around conversations related to music,” Mike Van, president of Billboard, says. “We recognized the need not only to properly chart how much a song is discussed on Twitter, but also allow the chart to quantify both growth and decrease of conversation around those specific songs.”

“Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs has been such a success and the ability to capture how passionate the conversation is will make it better than ever,” says Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of North American content partnerships. “Music is one of the biggest topics on Twitter and the chart is a perfect way to continue fueling that conversation with real time updates every single week.”

Check back Nov. 1 for the relaunch of Hot Trending Songs.