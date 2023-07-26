10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: ZEROBASEONE, Duane Betts, Ole Lonesome & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 titles by acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the July 29-dated charts.

ZEROBASEONE

The South Korean band lands on Billboard’s charts for the first time with its debut single, “In Bloom.” The track, released July 10 on the group’s debut EP Youth in the Shade, starts at No. 103 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 182 on the Billboard Global 200 with 11.9 million official streams worldwide in the July 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate. ZEROBASEONE (which often abbreviates its name to ZB1) formed earlier this year through the South Korean reality show Boys Planet. The nine-member group, which is managed by WAKEONE Entertainment, is comprised of Park Gun-wook, Kim Gyu-vin, Sung Han-bin, Zhang Hao, Kim Ji-woong, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Kim Tae-rae and Han Yu-jin.

Duane Betts

The guitarist and singer-songwriter scores his first solo appearance on Billboard’s charts, thanks to his debut solo LP, Wild and Precious Life. The set, released July 14 via Royal Potato Family, debuts at No. 68 on Top Current Album Sales with 1,000 copies sold in its opening week. As a founding member of the Allman Betts Band, Betts has charted two titles on Americana/Folk Albums: the group’s debut set Down to the River (No. 24, 2019) and sophomore release Bless Your Heart (No. 15, 2020). Betts, the son of the legendary guitarist Dickey Betts, founded the Allman Betts Band with Devon Allman, the son of the late Gregg Allman. Dickey and Gregg founded the Allman Brothers Band in 1969. Previously, Duane collaborated with Backbone69, Brethren of the Coast, Dawes, Jamtown and Whitestarr and fronted Duane Betts & The Pistoleers. Duane Betts is currently on the road through September, touring as Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel, in support of his new LP.

Snooper

The Nashville-based punk/garage rock band reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with its debut studio album, Super Snooper. Released July 14 on Third Man Records, the project debuts at No. 70 on Top Current Album Sales with 1,000 copies sold in its first week. The LP also sparks a No. 37 debut for the group on the Emerging Artists chart. Snooper comprises Blair Trammel (lead vocals), Connor Cummins (guitar) and Cam Sarrett (drums). The group has opened on tour for Amyl and the Sniffers, Dehd, Sheer Mag and Guerrilla Toss.

Ole Lonesome

The rock/blues band, from Beaumont, Texas, arrives on Billboard’s charts with its new sophomore studio album, Tejas Motel. The set, released July 14 on Gulf Coast Records, debuts at No. 5 on the Blues Albums chart. The group self-released its debut LP, Turn It On, in 2019. Ole Lonesome comprises Greg Achord, Jimmy Devers, Zachary Feemster, J. Wesley Hardin and Gregory Mosley.

Tim Dugger

The singer-songwriter and Alabama native hoists his first Billboard chart hit with “Buy a Bar.” The song, released Feb. 3 via Curb Records, debuts at No. 55 on Country Airplay (up 29% in airplay audience). Dugger released his debut EP, Signs of a Good Time, in 2020. He is currently on the road in the U.S. performing a string of shows at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. The NASCAR fan also has performances scheduled at various speedways in September-October.

Ryan Human

The Lincoln, Neb., native makes his debut on Billboard’s charts with his breakthrough single “Be Awesome.” The song, originally introduced in 2018 but recently made available on streaming services, begins at No. 26 on Adult Contemporary.

Mark Steven Doss & Ken Smith

Both artists land on Billboard’s charts for the first time with their new collaborative album, Welcome to My World. The set, released July 14 on Cedille Records, debuts at No. 2 on Traditional Classical Albums. Doss, from Cleveland, has already forged a successful career in music. The bass-baritone opera singer has performed with numerous opera companies in more than 100 operatic roles around the world. In 1994, he won a Grammy Award for best opera recording for his participation in Handel’s Semele. Smith, who plays piano on the new album, has been a professional pianist for more than 50 years. The Louisiana native has worked with a variety of singers in his career and has been affiliated with the Bel Canto Foundation. He also served on the faculty of the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University in 1992-2014.

Kadu Martins

The singer-songwriter/producer, from Brazil, makes his first mark on Billboard’s charts with his song “Halls Na Lingua.” The track, released in March on TS Music Oficial, debuts at No. 151 on Global Excl. U.S. with 13.6 million streams outside the U.S. July 14-20. Martins has released two four-track EPs: Start, in 2019, and Swing do KM, in 2022.

Austin Moody

The country artist, from East Tennessee, reaches Billboard’s charts with “I’m Just Sayin’.” Released May 19 on Dang Right Records, the track debuts at No. 7 on Country Digital Song Sales and No. 11 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales survey with 4,000 downloads sold. The sum also spurs Moody to a No. 33 entrance on the Emerging Artists chart.

The King Will Come

The Christian music collective hits Billboard’s charts with its debut single “Yet.” The cut, which the act self-released in April, debuts at No. 46 on the Hot Christian Songs chart with 281,000 official streams.