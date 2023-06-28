10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: The Last Dinner Party, Ludmilla, October London & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 titles by artists who appear on charts for the first time on the latest July 1-dated charts.

The Last Dinner Party

The London-based quintet arrives on Billboard’s charts with its debut single — and only release so far — “Nothing Matters.” The song, released April 19 via Island/Republic Records, enters at No. 39 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart (up 19% in plays June 16-22, according to Luminate). The group got its start performing at club shows around London in 2021, despite having never released a studio recording.

The band, which performed at Glastonbury Festival last weekend, is currently on the road on a string of U.K. tour dates set to run through October, some of which are in support of Florence + The Machine and First Aid Kit. Last year, the act opened for the Rolling Stones, Courtney Barnett and Sam Fender in Hyde Park in London. The Last Dinner Party is comprised of Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys) and Emily Roberts (lead guitar). The group’s second release, “Sinner,” is due this Friday, June 30.

Ludmilla

The singer-songwriter from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, debuts on Billboard’s charts with her song “No_se_ve.mp3” with Emilia. The track, released May 3 through WK Records, debuts at No. 177 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (11.4 million streams outside the U.S.) Ludmilla has been releasing music for more than a decade, including five studio albums, most recently Vilã in March (released through Warner Music Brasil, with which she signed in 2014).

‘Ludmilla is already a household name in her native Brazil – fans refer to her as “Rainha da Favela” (or “Queen of the Favela”). “I come from the favela here in Rio de Janeiro, where funk is a very strong genre,” she said in a February interview with Billboard. “In these communities, you have a lot of connections with funk and Black music. I started singing and began appearing in the media through funk. I saw that my musical range was wide, that I could do everything I dreamed of, everything I wanted to do. So, I started to invest more in this, and now I am at this moment.”

October London

The R&B/soul singer-songwriter, from South Bend, Ind., reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with “Back to Your Place.” The song, released Feb. 3 via Death Row Records, debuts at No. 22 on Adult R&B Airplay (up 121% in plays). The song appears on London’s new LP The Rebirth of Marvin, released Feb. 10. On June 22, he released a new four-track EP, Jackpot. London has seven additional album releases to his name, dating to 2016. Outside of music, London acts in Snoop Dogg’s 3D animated children’s series Doggyland.

Skilla Baby

The Detroit-based rapper (real name Trevon Gardner) enters Billboard’s charts for the first time with his new LP, We Eat the Most. The set, released June 16 through Geffen Records/IGA, debuts at No. 16 on the Heatseekers Albums chart with 3,000 copies sold. The set features high-profile collaborations with G Herbo (“B-CUZ”), BabyTron (“Dogs–t Militia”), Luh Tyler (“Millionaire”) and Rylo Rodriguez (“Fear of God”). The album is Skilla Baby’s second LP release of 2023, after his collaborative effort with Tee Grizzley, Controversy, in April. Prior to that, he had released six albums, dating to his 2019 debut, Push That S–t Out Skilla.

ALWZ SNNY

The dance DJ/producer — who is recognizable by his sunshine mask — scores his first Billboard chart appearance thanks to his new song “Every Thought of You” with GT_Ofice. The song, released May 19 via CAINE Records, debuts at No. 26 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (up 65% in plays). The Annapolis, Md., native has previously opened for Imanbek, KSHMR and Madeon, among others.

Voices of Fire

The gospel choir, from the 2020 Netflix musical documentary series of the same name, is officially a Billboard­-charting act. Its single “Joy (Unspeakable)” featuring Pharrell Williams and released June 16 on Columbia Records, debuts at No. 8 on Hot Gospel Songs with 483,000 official U.S. streams in the latest tracking week. It also starts at No. 3 on Gospel Digital Song Sales. The six-part series followed Pharrell and his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, as they travel to the former’s hometown of Hampton Roads, Va., to form a world class gospel choir.

“Working with Pharrell is always an amazing experience that not only inspires you, but drives you to dig deep within yourself for the best you have to offer,” Bishop Ezekiel Williams recently said in a press release. “When the dream team finally came together on this song – Pharrell, Voices of Fire, Pastor Larry George and yours truly – I knew that moment in the studio was one of destiny.”

Mike Dimes

The San Antonio-based rapper and singer (real name Michael C. Goode) lands his first Billboard chart appearance, as his new album, Texas Boy, debuts at No. 21 on Heatseekers Albums. The set, released June 16 via CAMP BILLY/SinceThe80s/Epic Records, is his third release, after his debut studio album In Dimes We Trust in 2022 and his mixtape DLOG in 2021 (both self-released). Texas Boy features high-profile collaborations with Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$, among others.

Busted

The English pop-punk band from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, lands on Billboard’s charts with its new collaboration with Hanson, “MMMBop 2.0,” a revamp of Hanson’s classic 1997 hit, which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The new version, released May 26, debuts at No. 33 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 2,000 downloads sold. Busted, which is comprised of James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis, has been influential in the band’s native U.K., with the group having released four studio LPs: Half Way There (in 2019), Night Driver (2016), A Present for Everyone (2003) and Busted (2002). The group recently announced its 20th anniversary Greatest Hits Tour, which is set to kick off in September across the U.K. and Ireland. Hanson is slated to support the group on tour, along with New Hope Club and The Tyne.

S3BZS

The Brazilian dance artist (real name Sebastian Cordova) makes his first appearance on Billboard’s charts with his song “Montagem – PR Funk.” The track debuts at No. 28 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with 854,000 official U.S. streams in the latest tracking week.

Karthik, Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon

All three artists achieve their first Billboard chart appearance with their collaboration “Ram Sita Ram” from the new film Adipurush. The song, released May 29 ahead of the movie’s June 16 premiere in India, debuts at No. 149 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart (26.4 million streams outside the U.S.) The Tandons, who married in 2020 and release music under the name Sachet-Parampara, are renowned composers, lyricists and vocalists; they’ve composed and recorded music for dozens of Indian films since 2017. As for Karthik, the playback singer and composer has recorded thousands of songs, both independently and for film and TV over the past two decades.