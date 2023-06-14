10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Sky Rompiendo, Bethany Cosentino, Bludnymph & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 titles by acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the June 17-dated charts.

Sky Rompiendo

Sky Rompiendo has been one of the most in-demand Latin music producers of the past decade, but he notches his first career chart entry under an artist billing, thanks to “El Cielo” with Feid and Myke Towers. The track, released June 2 via Black Koi/Sony Music Latin, debuts at No. 34 on Hot Latin Songs with 3.1 million official streams in the United States in its opening week (June 2-8), according to Luminate. It also starts at No. 12 on Latin Digital Song Sales, No. 14 on Latin Streaming Songs, No. 77 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 104 on the Billboard Global 200.

Sky Rompiendo (real name Alejandro Ramírez Suárez) has produced 65 Hot Latin Songs-charting tracks in his career, including 16 top 10s, and three No. 1s, all recorded by J Balvin: “Ay Vamos” (for one week in 2015; it also won for best urban song at the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards), “Ginza” (22 weeks, 2015) and “Bobo” (one week, 2016). He has also produced six Hot 100 hits, most recently Ozuna’s “Hey Mor,” featuring Feid, this year (No. 85 peak). On Billboard’s year-end Hot Latin Songs Producers recaps, he finished at No. 5 in both 2020 and 2021. He was also nominated for producer of the year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2015, 2017 and 2021.

Bethany Cosentino

The singer-songwriter and Best Coast member scores her first solo hit on Billboard’s charts thanks to her single “It’s Fine.” The track, released May 3 through Concord Records, debuts at No. 32 on Adult Alternative Airplay (up 37% in plays). Best Coast announced that it was going on an indefinite hiatus earlier this year. The duo (comprising Cosentino and Bobb Bruno) has charted four studio albums on the Billboard 200: Crazy for You (No. 36 peak in 2010), The Only Place (No. 24, 2012), EP Fade Away (No. 112, 2013) and California Nights (No. 53; 2015). The pair has also charted one song on Adult Alternative Airplay: “Everything Has Changed” (No. 18, 2020). “It’s Fine” is the lead single off Cosentino’s debut solo project, Natural Disaster, due July 28.

Roisee, Toian & EI8HT

All three artists earn their first Billboard chart entries, thanks to tracks on Metro Boomin’s soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, released June 2 via Republic Records. Roisee, from St. Louis, arrives with “Am I Dreaming” with Metro Boomin and A$AP Rocky. The song debuts at No. 51 on the Hot 100, No. 11 on Hot Rap Songs and No. 17 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, plus No. 32 on both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales, with 9.3 million streams and 2,000 sold.

Toian, from Montego Bay, Jamaica, arrives thanks to a featured credit on Metro Boomin, Don Toliver and Wizkid’s “Link Up,” also featuring BEAM. The track debuts at No. 167 on the Global 200 and No. 4 on the Hot 100’s Bubbling Under ranking, with 4.6 million U.S. streams. EI8HT enters with her Offset collaboration, “Silk and Cologne.” The track debuts at No. 18 on Bubbling Under with 4 million streams. The soundtrack earned 66,000 equivalent album units in its opening week, as it bows at No. 1 on the Soundtracks chart, No. 2 on Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Bludnymph

The singer-songwriter scores her first Billboard chart hit thanks to her collaboration with the Chainsmokers, “Self Destruction Mode.” The song, released June 2 via Secondhand Happiness/Disruptor/Columbia Records, debuts at No. 16 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs with 1.3 million streams. Last year, she recorded a song for Fast & Furious: Drift Tape (Phonk Vol. 1), “Press It.” On May 10, she released her first EP, the five-track Popsicle, through Artist Partner Group Inc.

Austin Brown

The singer-songwriter and native of Tiftin, Ga., notches his first solo hit on Billboard’s charts with his new single “Hers Ain’t Mine.” The track, which he self-released May 15, debuts at No. 20 on Country Digital Song Sales and No. 50 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart with 2,000 downloads sold. Brown is also a member of a cappella group Home Free, which got its start in 2013 when it participated – and won – the fourth season of NBC’s The Sing-Off. The quintet has charted three tracks on Hot Country Songs: “Angels We Have Heard on High” (No. 30, 2014), “How Great Thou Art” (No. 42, 2016) and “God Bless the USA” (No. 47, 2016). The act has also landed nine titles on Top Country Albums, including five top 10s. Before joining Home Free, Brown (lead tenor in the group), was a singer on Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

Lauren Ash

The actress/comedian/singer achieves her first Billboard chart entry with her debut single “Now I Know.” The song, which she self-released June 2, debuts at No. 5 on Alternative Digital Song Sales and No. 14 on Rock Digital Song Sales with 1,000 downloads sold. Ash, from Belleville, Ontario, starred in NBC’s Superstore in 2015-21. She has also acted in the series Chicago Party Aunt, Kiff, Not Dead Yet and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, among others. She additionally co-hosts the podcast True Crime and Cocktails.

Christian Keyes

The singer-songwriter and actor arrives on Billboard’s charts for the first time with his single “Under That Veil.” The track, released April 7 via Umbrella Entertainment, debuts at No. 29 on Adult R&B Airplay (up 57% in plays). The Detroit native has starred in multiple TV shows, including All the Queen’s Men, The Boys, Saints & Sinners, Supernatural and The Young and the Restless.

Riar Saab & Abhijay Sharma

Punjabi artists Riar Saab (real name Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar) and Abhijay Sharma each claim a first career Billboard chart placement, thanks to their viral hip-hop collaboration “Obsessed.” The song, released in September through Gully Gang/Mass Appeal India, debuts at No. 116 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart (20.6 million streams outside the U.S. June 2-8). TikTok has been instrumental in the song’s growing profile, as a portion of the track has been used in over 55,000 clips on the platform. Also helping boost the track, which is a blend of Hindi and Punjabi, is a series of viral videos of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal dancing to the song.

Aldo Ranks

The Panamanian reggaeton artist makes his first Billboard chart visit, thanks to his featured credit on Karol G’s “WATATI.” The song, released June 1 via WaterTower/Atlantic Records, debuts at No. 6 on Latin Rhythm Digital Song Sales and No. 15 on Latin Digital Song Sales. It’s the second release from Barbie: The Album – due July 21, along with the film – after Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” (released May 26). Aldo Ranks has been releasing music for over two decades, including four albums: Diferente (2003), La Conquista (2007), Parrandero (2013) and DJ Pablito Presenta: Aldo Rank el CD (2018).

Axel Rulay

The Dominican singer scores his first chart hit with “Una Nube.” The track, released May 2022 through Money Records, begins at No. 7 on Latin Rhythm Digital Song Sales and No. 19 on Latin Digital Song Sales. Prior to “Una Nube,” Rulay collaborated with El Alfa, Farruko and Verbo Flow on “Si Es Trucho Es Trucho” in 2021.