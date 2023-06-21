10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Rob Grant, &ME, That Mexican OT, Dudu Tassa & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 titles by acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the June 24-dated charts.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rob Grant

Rob Grant and his superstar daughter Lana Del Rey can now both say they’ve hit No. 1 on a Billboard chart. Grant, 70, lands his first-ever chart appearance this week thanks to his debut album, Lost at Sea. Released June 9 via Decca/Interscope Records/IGA, the album debuts at No. 1 on Classical Crossover Albums, No. 2 on Classical Albums, No. 2 on New Age Albums, and No. 75 on the Top Current Album Sales chart with 1,000 equivalent album units earned in the June 9-15 tracking week, according to Luminate. The set, almost entirely instrumental, features two collaborations between Grant and his daughter: the title track and the set’s final track, “Hollywood Bowl” — Dey Rey sings on both songs, while Grant plays piano.

Also contributing to the piano-driven album is the Budapest Art Orchestra and Jack Antonoff, who produced multiple tracks. Antonoff, notably, produced Lana’s Normal Fucking Rockwell! (2019), Chemtrails Over the Country Club (2021) and Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (2023), which all reached the top five of the Billboard 200.

Grant spent the beginning of his career as a domain-name investor, real estate agent and copywriter (and boating enthusiast). “An accidental recording artist, Grant has never had a lesson on any instrument in his life. No kind of formal musical training at all. He can’t read sheet music,” reads a press release from Decca. “But when he sits down at a piano, something magical happens.”

&ME

Berlin-based producer and house/techno DJ &ME (real name André Boadu) notches his first career chart entry under an artist billing thanks to his new collaboration with Black Coffee, “The Rapture, Pt. III.” The song, released June 9 via Keinemusik, debuts at No. 41 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. While &ME has been releasing music and remixes for more than a decade, he scored a big break last year when Drake recruited him to produce two tracks on his LP Honestly, Nevermind. The songs, “Falling Back” and “A Keeper,” reached Nos. 7 and 21 on the Hot 100, respectively, while the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. “Falling Back” also hit No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. &ME has released two solo studio albums: You Are Safe in 2017 and Send Return in 2021.

That Mexican OT & DRODi

Both artists reach Billboard’s charts for the first time with their new collaboration with Paul Wall, “Johnny Dang.” The song, released May 26 through Manifest Music, debuts at No. 44 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and No. 14 on the Hot 100’s Bubbling Under ranking. The title is an ode to the Texas jeweler of the same name, who also appears in the song’s official video. That Mexican OT (real name Virgil Rene Gazca), from Bay City, Texas, has been active in the Houston hip-hop scene lately. He’s released five LPs so far: South Texas Project (2020), Southside Steppin (2021), 1 Double 0 (2021), Nonsense and Mexican Shit (2022) and The Show Must Go On, with Saxkboy KD (2023). Freeport, Texas-based rapper DRODi is a frequent collaborator of That Mexican OT’s. Before “Johnny Gang,” they teamed up on “PADRE,” “SIDEWALK,” “SLAP,” “DRO-T” and “24z” in 2022, and “BOW DOWN” in February.

Dudu Tassa

The Israeli singer-songwriter-producer earns his first chart appearance thanks to his new collaborative album with Jonny Greenwood, Jarak Qaribak. The set, released June 9 via World Circuit/BMG, debuts at No. 68 on the Top Current Album Sales chart with 1,000 downloads sold in its opening week. Tassa is a veteran musician, and a highly regarded figure in Israel’s rock scene. He has released 19 studio albums, dating to his first, יותר ברור, (pronounced Yoter Barur, which means “Clearer” in Hebrew), in 2000. He’s also the leader of the group Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis, who opened for Radiohead (where Greenwood plays lead guitar), on their 2017 tour.

Point North

The Los Angeles-based rock band tallies its first chart appearance, thanks to “Safe and Sound” with The Ghost Inside. The song, released Feb. 24 via Hopeless Records, debuts at No. 34 on Mainstream Rock Airplay (up 18% in plays). The group — which is comprised of Jon Lundin (vocals), Andy Hershey (guitar) and Sage Weeber (drums) — is slated to hit the road later this summer, supporting Escape the Fate on its Out of the Shadows Tour. Point North’s new third LP Prepare for Despair is due Aug. 18.

Danae Hays

The comedian and country singer lands on Billboard’s charts with her first-ever release, “Rode Hard.” The song, which she self-released June 14, debuts at No. 8 on Country Digital Song Sales and No. 22 on Digital Song Sales with 2,000 downloads sold. The track also helps the Alabama native debut at No. 34 on the Emerging Artists chart. TikTok has been a significant factor in Hays’ growing profile, as she boasts over 2.5 million followers on the platform.

Joel de La P & Tito Double P

Both artists achieve their first chart entry thanks to their new collaboration with Luis R Conriquez, “Dembow Belico.” The song, released June 3 on Double P Records, debuts at No. 36 on the multimetric Hot Latin Songs chart. Joel de La P and Tito Double P are both music newcomers. They’re affiliated with Peso Pluma’s newly launched label Double P Records, which he started in April (“La Doble P” is Peso Pluma’s alter ego). Tito Double P has two featured credits on Peso Pluma’s upcoming third studio album Genesis, due June 22: “Gavilán II” and “La People.”

Amarion

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter arrives with his new collaboration with Ozuna, “Tucu.” The song, released May 25 through Aura/Sony Music Latin, debuts at No. 23 on Latin Rhythm Airplay (up 113% in radio audience). Amarion has been releasing music for almost a decade. He dropped his debut studio album, Mood, in 2021, via AARM LLC. He’s also collaborated with Bryant Myers, Lyanno, Dimelo Flow and Green Cookie, among others.

Lim Young Woong

The South Korean singer and YouTuber lands his first Billboard chart entry thanks to “Grain of Sand.” The song, released June 5 via Dreamus, debuts at No. 102 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. Prior to his latest track, he had released one studio album: the 12-track set Im Hero in May 2022. He broke through in South Korea after competing in – and winning – the reality talent show Mr. Trot in 2020.

DJ Yus

The Cuban artist scores his first Billboard chart appearance thanks to his breakthrough club hit “Hoy No Se Duerme.” The song, released May 5 via LAUM MUSIC, debuts at No. 25 on Tropical Airplay. DJ Yus has released three additional songs: “Rompe La Bocina” with El Micha and El Chacal in 2018, “Siguete Moviendo” (2019) and “Pa Que Lo Goce” (2020).