10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Paris Paloma, Lah Pat, Kanii & More

Billboard has more than 200 different charts on its roster, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While A-list artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking — which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively — up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Hundreds of artists chart their songs and albums on Billboard’s rankings each week, but these 10 appear on surveys for the first time for the April 8 tallies.

Paris Paloma

The 22-year-old British singer-songwriter makes her chart arrival with “Labour.” The song, released March 23 via Nettwerk Music Group, opens at No. 9 on Hot Alternative Songs and No. 13 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs with 3.5 million U.S. streams and 4,000 downloads sold March 24-30, according to Luminate. It also debuts at No. 13 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, while Paloma opens at No. 12 on Emerging Artists.

Lah Pat

The rapper, who’s signed to 300 Entertainment, arrives with “Rodeo” (featuring Big Jade/Flo Milli). The song debuts at No. 35 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and No. 50 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay with 1.7 million radio audience impressions.

Little Image

The alternative rock group’s breakout single “Out of My Mind” debuts at No. 36 on Alternative Airplay and No. 45 on Rock & Alternative Airplay with 717,000 audience impressions. The act, signed to Hollywood Records, comprises Jackson Simmons (vocals/guitar), Brandon Walters (brass/synth) and Troy Bruner (drums).

Kanii

The artist’s rap-leaning pop track “I Know,” released via Masked Records/Warner Records, debuts at No. 1 on the Hot 100’s Bubbling Under ranking with 5.8 million U.S. streams (up 212%). Kanii himself starts at No. 21 on Emerging Artists.

Violet Days

The singer-songwriter’s “Crying on the Dancefloor,” with Endless Summer (the DJ duo comprising Sam Feldt and Jonas Blue), earns Days her first chart entry, as the track arrives at No. 46 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, thanks to 352,000 U.S. streams. The song was released via SF/Sony Music Benelux.

George Mhondera

The Zimbabwean artist’s breakout track “Not Even Once,” released Feb. 10 via BEC Recordings, debuts at No. 47 on Christian Airplay with 111,000 radio audience impressions.

Mike Bahia

The Colombian reggaeton artist notches his first U.S. chart hit, as “Mi Pecadito,” featuring Greeicy, debuts at No. 24 on Tropical Airplay (301,000 radio audience impressions). The song was released via Sound Vibe Records. Outside the U.S., he’s charted three songs on the Mexico Airplay chart: “Quedate Aqui,” “Détente,” with Danny Ocean, and “Cuenta Conmigo,” with PJ Sin Suela, Llane and Mozart La Para.

Shahzad Ismaily

The 50-year-old Pakistani musician debuts his new album, Love in Exile, with Arooj Aftab and Vijay Iyer. The set, released via Verve/Verve Label Group, opens at No. 5 on Contemporary Jazz Albums and No. 20 on Jazz Albums.

The Curse of K.K. Hammond

The U.K.-based slide guitarist scores her first chart entry, as Death Roll Blues, released independently, debuts at No. 7 on the Blues Albums chart.

Odumodublvck

The Nigerian rapper-singer (real name Tochukwu Ojogwu) arrives on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs ranking with “Declan Rice” at No. 27. Odumodublvck is signed to NATIVE Records, in partnership with Def Jam Recordings.