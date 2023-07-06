10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Maisie Peters, Lily-Rose Depp, Tommy Prine, Carlie Hanson & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 titles by acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the July 8-dated charts.

Maisie Peters

The English singer-songwriter from Steyning, West Sussex, debuts on Billboard’s charts for the first time with her new album, The Good Witch. The set, released June 23 through Gingerbread Man/Asylum/Elektra/3EE, debuts at No. 4 on Heatseekers Albums, No. 28 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 35 on Top Album Sales with 7,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week (June 23-29), according to Luminate. Peters has been recording music for almost a decade. She signed to Atlantic Records in 2018, and in 2021 left to sign with Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records. She released her debut studio LP, You Signed Up for This, through Gingerbread Man in August 2021. Peters is currently on the road on a string of tour dates and festival performances that run through March 2024. She opened for Sheeran on the European and Oceania legs of his +–=÷× Tour in 2022, and is slated to return to the tour as his supporting act in September.

Lily-Rose Depp

The actress and singer scores her first appearance on a Billboard chart thanks to her new song with The Weeknd and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, “One of the Girls,” from the HBO drama series The Idol. The song is featured in the series’ fourth episode and was released after the episode aired June 23. It debuts at No. 14 on the Hot R&B Songs chart with 2.5 million U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads sold in its opening week. It also starts at No. 11 on R&B Digital Song Sales and No. 19 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales.

Depp stars in the series as the Jocelyn, an up-and-coming pop star, while The Weeknd (credited under his real name, Abel Tesfaye) stars as Tedros, a nightclub owner and talent scout. Prior to starring in The Idol, Depp starred in the films The King, Silent Night and Voyagers, among others. This isn’t her first foray into music. She sang three songs for the soundtrack of the 2016 Kevin Smith comedy-horror film Yoga Hosers, in which she starred with Harley Quinn Smith. Depp’s parents — Johnny Depp (who himself has charted on Billboard with his band Hollywood Vampires) and Vanessa Paradis (likewise a singer, who has scored success on European charts) — also star in the movie.

Tommy Prine

The singer-songwriter and son of the late folk legend John Prine joins his father in landing on Billboard’s charts thanks to his new debut album, This Far South. The set, released June 23 on Nameless Knight Records/Thirty Tigers, debuts at No. 77 on the Top Current Album Sales chart with 1,000 copies sold in its opening week. The set was co-produced by fellow singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly — who Prine opened for in Nashville in June — and Gena Johnson. He is currently on the road on his This Far South Tour, which runs through November. Prine also debuts at No. 37 on the Emerging Artists chart.

Carlie Hanson

The singer-songwriter and Wisconsin native arrives with her new collaboration with the Chainsmokers and Illenium, “See You Again.” The song, released June 23 on Secondhand Happiness/Disruptor/Columbia Records, debuts at No. 13 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs with 1.9 million official U.S. streams earned in its opening week. Hanson has released two solo studio albums so far: Tough Boy in 2022, and Wisconsin this March (both through Warner Records). Before that, she dropped two EPs: Junk (2019) and DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy (2020). Hanson is set to open for Tegan and Sara on a string of tour dates on their Crybaby Tour in September and October.

Nat Myers

The Korean-American poet reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with his debut album, Yellow Peril. The LP, released June 23 through Easy Eye Sound/Concord Records, debuts at No. 2 on the Blues Albums chart. The set was produced by Eagle Eye Sound Records label head and founder Dan Auerbach, who is also the frontman of the Black Keys. Myers wrote the album’s title track in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I knew they were going to blame us yellow folks for the virus,” he said in a press release. “I’d felt it already. ‘Yellow Peril’ is a very evocative term, and I liked the idea of putting that concept into a blues song. I want this record to raise my folks up.” Myers, who is based in Nashville via northern Kentucky, has a string of tour dates and festival performances lined up through September, some of which are in support of James Hunter.

Militarie Gun

The Los Angeles-based alt-rock group earns its first Billboard chart appearance with its debut full-length Life Under the Gun. The set, released June 23 on Loma Vista/Concord Records, debuts at No. 22 on Heatseekers Albums, No. 38 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 54 on Top Album Sales with 3,000 copies sold. Of that sum, 2,000 were in vinyl pressings, as the title also opens at No. 25 on the Vinyl Albums chart. The band is slated to hit the road in the fall, supporting Scowl on the latter’s latest tour in September-October. Militarie Gun is comprised of Ian Shelton (vocals), William Acuña (guitar), Nick Cogan (guitar), Waylon Trim (bass) and Vince Nguyen (drums).

Pecos & The Rooftops

The country group from Lubbock, Texas, achieves its first Billboard chart placement thanks to its debut self-titled album. The 16-track set, released June 23 on Warner Records, debuts at No. 11 on the Heatseekers Albums with 4,000 copies sold in its opening week. Previously, the group released an EP, the six-track Red Eye in 2020. The group is currently on the road on a run of U.S. tour dates, scheduled through September. The band is comprised of Pecos Hurley (vocals/acoustic guitar), Brandon Jones (rhythm guitar), Sheldon Baker (lead guitar), Kalen Davis (bass) and Kris Stephens (drums).

Medium Build

The Anchorage, Alaska, alt-rock act reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with its new collaboration with X Ambassadors, “Friend for Life.” The song, released June 23 on Nyle Records, debuts at No. 17 on Alternative Digital Song Sales with 500 downloads sold in its opening week. Medium Build, led by Nick Carpenter, has released four studio albums: Falling Apart (2016), Softboy and Roughboy (both 2018), and Wild (2019). In January, the act released a new EP, Health. The band is slated to hit the road in September for U.S. and European tour dates that run September-November.

Sleep Theory

The Memphis, Tenn.-based hard rock group scores its first Billboard chart visit with its single “Numb.” The track, released March 31 via Epitaph Records, debuts at No. 34 on Mainstream Rock Airplay (up 34% in plays). The band has released one additional song so far: “Another Way,” in January. The group is set to open for Shinedown on the latter’s The Revolutions Live Tour later this month and in September. Sleep Theory is comprised of Cullen Moore (vocals), Paolo Vergara (bass) and Ben Pruitt (drums).

Baby Money

The Detroit rapper lands on Billboard’s charts for the first time with his new album, YNOS 2. The set, released June 23 on Quality Control Music, debuts at No. 25 on Heatseekers Albums with 3,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. The collection features high-profile collaborations with Babyface Ray, Gloss Up, Kash Doll, Skilla Baby and Lil Yachty, among others. Baby Money (real name Carlos Fischer) has released 10 albums in his career, dating to In Memory of John Doe in 2014.