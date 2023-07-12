10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Grian Chatten, Yellow House, DaBoii & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively; up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the July 15-dated charts.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Grian Chatten

The Irish singer-songwriter and frontman of the post-punk group Fontaines D.C. makes his first solo visit to Billboard’s charts thanks to his new solo LP, Chaos for the Fly. The set, released June 30 on Partisan Records/Knitting Factory, debuts at No. 88 on Top Current Album Sales with 1,000 copies sold in its opening week, according to Luminate. Fontaines D.C. have charted two entries on the Top Album Sales tally: A Hero’s Death (No. 16 in 2020) and Skinty Fia (No. 38, 2022). A Hero’s Death also reached No. 25 on the Top Alternative Albums chart. The group has also sent two songs onto Adult Alternative Airplay, both in 2022: “Jackie Down the Line” (No. 40 peak) and “Roman Holiday” (No. 35).

Yellow House

The Cape Town, South Africa-based artist (real name Emile van Dango) reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with his new collaboration with ODESZA, “Heavier.” The song, released June 27 via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune, debuts at No. 29 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs with 798,000 official U.S. streams earned. The song is set to appear on the new EP from ODESZA and Yellow House, Flaws in Our Design, due out July 21. “In 2018, I received an email from ODESZA reaching out to explore some ideas together,” Yellow House said in a recent Instagram post. “I followed a link which led to a page of dreamy, synth-laden works in progress. The idea was to pick one I resonated with, add my touch to it and see how it turned out. In 2019, I secretly travelled to Seattle to work in studio with the guys. Five years on from that first demo, we have completed an EP of material that has morphed and grown every step of the way, just as we have in our own personal lives.”

DaBoii

The rapper (real name Wayman Barrow) and former member of the hip-hop group SOB X RBE achieves his first solo chart entry thanks to his new song with E-40, Lil Jon and P Lo, “What We On.” The song, released April 21 through Lil Jon’s self-titled imprint/EMPIRE, debuts at No. 39 on Rhythmic Airplay (up 9% in plays). As a member of SOB X RBE, which disbanded in 2019, the Vallejo, Calif., native reached Billboard’s charts in 2018. The group’s breakthrough hit “Paramedic!” was featured on the Black Panther soundtrack and includes uncredited vocals from Kendrick Lamar and Zacari; it reached No. 29 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their albums Gangin and Gangin 2 also hit No. 74 and 191 on the Billboard 200, respectively.

6YNTHMANE & RXDXVIL

Both artists notch their first Billboard chart appearances thanks to their collaboration “BRAZILIAN DANÇA PHONK.” The song, released May 12 on Black 17 Media, debuts at No. 50 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with 497,000 U.S. streams. The track was boosted by two remixes: a slowed and reverb version, and a sped-up mix. TikTok has also been a big factor in the song’s growing profile, as the track has been used in over 30,000 clips on the platform. 6YNTHMANE (real name Oleksandr Liubchenko) and RXDXVIL (real name Fysun Serhii Volodimirovich) have each released several other phonk tracks, and are both based in Ukraine.

Mo Louis

The jazz musician and saxophonist arrives on Billboard’s charts with his song “Static.” The track, which he self-released May 1, debuts at No. 30 on the Smooth Jazz Airplay chart (up 17% in plays). Louis has been recording music since childhood, but “Static” is just his fifth solo song released streaming services. He previously released his four-track EP Perfect Timing in September. The EP’s lead single “Turn It Up” arrived in April 2022.

Emir Can İğrek

The Turkish alt-rock singer-songwriter hits Billboard’s charts with his breakthrough hit “Ali Cabbar.” The song, released June 2 on his sophomore LP Parti İptal, debuts at No. 62 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 145 on the Billboard Global 200 with 17 million official streams worldwide. The song also hits No. 1 on this week’s Turkey Songs chart. TikTok has been instrumental in the song’s growing buzz, as the track has been used in more than 20,000 clips on the platform. İğrek, who hails from Çerkezköy, Turkey, released his debut studio album, Ağır Roman, in 2018.

Mc Livinho

The Brazilian singer (real name Oliver Santos) reaches Billboard’s charts with his new collaboration with DJ Matt D, “Novidade na Área.” The song, released June 23 on MBB Diamond, debuts at No. 141 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart (10.5 million streams outside the U.S.), and also rises 9-3 on the Portugal Songs chart and debuts at No. 4 on Brazil Songs. Mc Livinho has been releasing music since 2014 and has dropped three studio albums: Vagabundo Romântico in 2016, Mágico dos Flows in 2021 and PÁGINAS in 2022.

Joseph James

The New York-based singer-songwriter and producer (real name Joe Vulpis) earns his first Billboard chart entry with his song “For All You Know.” The song, released May 19 on his own AP Music Group (which he founded), debuts at No. 30 on Adult Contemporary (up 2% in plays). James has released one additional song on streaming platforms — “Valentine,” in January.

Dezko

The Colombian dance artist makes his arrival on Billboard’s charts with his song “Ascend.” Released June 21 on Too Future/Alt:Vision, it debuts at No. 41 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with 440,000 U.S. streams. Save for an alternative version of the song, titled “Ascend (My Mind Edit),” the track is Dezko’s only release so far.

Josi Cuen

The Mexican singer-songwriter reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with his new collaboration with Luis Angel “El Flaco,” “Prefiero Estar Muerto.” Cuen released the original version of the song (without Angel) in September on his debut studio album Ya Estuvo Suave. Sparked by the new collaborative mix, the song opens at No. 36 on Regional Mexican Airplay (up 76% in airplay audience).