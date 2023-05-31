10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Ella Langley, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the June 3-dated charts.

Ella Langley

The Alabama native and Nashville-based singer-songwriter, 24, reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with her debut collection, Excuse the Mess. The eight-track set, released May 19 via SAWGOD Records/Columbia Records, debuts at No. 20 on the Heatseekers Albums chart with 2,000 copies sold through May 25, according to Luminate. The album includes a collaboration with Koe Wetzel, “That’s Why We Fight.” Langley has a slate of shows lined up through the end of the year, including dates opening for Jon Pardi’s Mr. Saturday Night World Tour. She’s previously supported Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Cody Johnson, Elle King and Scotty McCreery, among others.

Iam Tongi

The Hawaii-born Polynesian singer-songwriter (full name William Tongi), 18, and latest winner of ABC’s American Idol, scores his first Billboard chart appearances, thanks to two songs: “I’ll Be Seeing You” and, fittingly, a cover of ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All.” The former, released May 19 via 19/BMG, debuts at No. 1 on Rock Digital Song Sales, and No. 3 on Digital Song Sales, with 11,000 downloads sold. It also starts at No. 19 on Hot Rock Songs and No. 23 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, bolstered by 996,000 U.S. streams. “Winner” debuts at No. 19 on Rock Digital Song Sales (2,000 sold). Tongi, who also arrives at No. 3 on the Emerging Artists chart, was crowned champion of Idol May 21. Also on the season finale, he teamed with James Blunt to perform a duet of the latter’s 2019 track “Monsters.” The performance sparked the original’s 925% vault to 10,000 sold and a No. 4 re-entry on Digital Song Sales.

Megan Danielle

Danielle, 20, from Douglasville, Ga., and runner-up on the latest season of American Idol, achieves her first chart entry with “Dream Girl.” The song, released May 19 via 19/BMG, opens at No. 11 on Country Digital Song Sales and No. 48 on Digital Song Sales with 2,000 downloads sold. Danielle performed it on the season finale of Idol May 21. She also performed covers of Keith Urban’s “God Whispered Your Name” and Journey’s “Faithfully” during the finale, along with a duet version with Lauren Daigle of her current hit “Thank God I Do.” Prior to Idol, Danielle, also new at No. 42 on the Emerging Artists chart, competed on the 18th season of NBC’s The Voice.

Colin Stough

Stough, 18, from Amory, Miss., and who placed third on the latest season of American Idol, hits Billboard’s charts with “I Still Talk to Jesus.” The track, released May 19 on 19/BMG, starts at No. 5 on Country Digital Song Sales and No. 18 on Digital Song Sales with 4,000 downloads sold. He also places at No. 24 on Country Digital Song Sales with his self-released original song “Bad Day” (1,000 sold). Stough performed covers of Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy,” Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way” and, with Idol judge Luke Bryan, the Pointer Sisters’ “Slow Hand” on the competition’s season finale May 21. Stough also opens at No. 12 on the Emerging Artists chart.

Aron Luix

The 18-year-old Dominican-American urbano artist from New Jersey arrives with his new collaboration with CNCO, “Tu Me Elevas.” The song, released May 19 on Joch Entertainment/Serving Sound/WK Records, debuts at No. 22 on Latin Pop Airplay (176,000 audience impressions). In 2020, Luix released his first song on WK Records, “Inocente,” which was co-written by Maluma. Luix is slated to support CNCO on the group’s Última Cita Tour, which begins June 1.

Mathame

The Italian techno duo — comprised of brothers Amedeo and Matteo Giovanelli — makes its first Billboard chart appearance thanks to its new collaboration with Tiësto, “Feel Your Ghost.” The track, released May 19 through Astralwerks/Capitol Records, debuts at No. 22 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs with 853,000 official U.S. streams in its opening week. The pair has also collaborated with CamelPhat, Diplo, Lost Frequencies, Moby and ZHU, among others.

The Murlocs

The Australian psychedelic-rock group from Melbourne tallies its first U.S. chart appearance, thanks to Its seventh LP, Calm Ya Farm. The set, released May 19 via ATO Records, arrives at No. 62 on Top Current Album Sales, with 1,000 copies sold in its first week. The band also debuts at No. 32 on the Emerging Artists chart. The act’s fifth LP, Bittersweet Demons, reached No. 6 on the Australia Albums chart in 2021. The Murlocs comprise Ambrose Kenny-Smith (vocals, harmonica, percussion, keys, guitar), Cal Shortal (guitar, vocals), Matt Blach (drums, vocals), Cook Craig (bass, guitar) and Tim Karmouche (keys, guitar, vocals). Craig is also a member of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Mandy, Indiana

The Manchester, U.K.-based group arrives with its debut full-length LP, I’ve Seen a Way. Released May 19 on Fire Talk Records, the set opens at No. 92 on the Top Current Album Sales chart with 1,000 copies sold in its opening week. The band previously broke through with its 2021 five-song set titled simply … Mandy, Indiana (whose name was inspired by Gary, Ind.) comprised of Valentine Caulfield (vocals), Simon Catling (synths) and Alex MacDougall (drums).

CJ SO COOL

CJ SO COOL (real name Cordero James Brady), 34, notches his first ­Billboard chart hit as “Tired” debuts at No. 13 on Rap Digital Song Sales. The song, which he self-released in 2018, debuts with 1,000 downloads sold, having been used in over 25,000 clips on TikTok (tied to a meme spotlighting former NFL star Shannon Sharpe in which users tout a long-awaited accomplishment following a series of gaffes). CJ is also a popular YouTuber outside of music, known for recording viral prank videos. His most recent release on streaming services, “Royalty Baby Daddy Diss,” arrived in May 2021.

Bankroll

The Afrobeats/dancehall artist scores his first Billboard chart placement, as “No Love” with Zoey Dollaz debuts at No. 15 on World Digital Song Sales. The track, released in November via ZLE Records, is Bankroll’s first release on streaming services.