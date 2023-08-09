10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Dylan Gossett, MCVERTT, Dennis Quaid, Flamy Grant & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the Aug. 12-dated charts.

Explore Explore Dennis Quaid See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Dylan Gossett

The singer-songwriter enters Billboard’s charts for the first time with his new song “Coal.” The track, which he self-released July 27, debuts at No. 24 on Country Digital Song Sales with 1,000 downloads sold in its first full week of tracking, according to Luminate. Gossett has released one additional song so far, “To Be Free,” on June 30. Gossett rose to prominence through TikTok, where he boasts over 150,000 followers. He had been teasing “Coal” through acoustic snippets for weeks leading up to its official release. One such clip has garnered more than 5 million views on the platform.

MCVERTT

The New Jersey-based rapper and producer (real name Mohamed Camara) scores his first entry on Billboard’s charts under an artist billing, thanks to his new collaboration with recent First-Timer Sexyy Red and A$AP Ferg, “Face Down.” The song, released July 28 on 100% Pure/1865/Defiant/Warner Records, debuts at No. 3 on both the Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts, as well as No. 16 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart with 3,000 downloads sold in its first week (boosted by sped-up and slowed-down versions). “Face Up” interpolates 2 Live Crew’s classic 1990 song “Face Down, Ass Up,” which was also interpolated by Ludacris breakthrough 2000 hit with Shawnna, “What’s Your Fantasy.”

MCVERTT earned his first chart entry as a producer and songwriter in late 2022, as he co-produced and co-wrote Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” with Synthetic. The song spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and reached No. 5 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 10 on the Hot 100. Its success help MCVERTT climb to No. 2 on both the Rap Songwriters and Rap Producers charts, plus No. 25 on Hot 100 Songwriters. MCVERTT has released one solo EP so far: the three-song President Obandman (along with sped-up and slowed-down versions of the set) in April.

Dennis Quaid

The actor is officially a Billboard-charting artist thanks to his new 12-track album, Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners. The set, released July 28 on Gaither Music Group/Capitol CMG, debuts at No. 15 on Top Christian Albums, No. 46 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 79 on Top Album Sales with 2,000 copies sold in its opening week. It contains a blend of original songs and covers of gospel standards “Amazing Grace,” “Just As I Am,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “The Lord’s Prayer.” Several of the tracks on the album were inspired by Quaid’s struggle with addiction, according to Gaither. “I’m grateful to still be here, I’m grateful to be alive really every day,” he recently told People about his struggles. “It’s important to really enjoy your ride in life as much as you can, because there’s a lot of challenges and stuff to knock it down.” Quaid has starred in numerous box office hits, including Any Given Sunday, The Day After Tomorrow, The Parent Trap, The Right Stuff and The Rookie.

Flamy Grant

The drag queen (real name Matthew Blake) arrives on Billboard’s charts for the first time with her breakthrough song “Good Day” featuring Derek Webb. Released in October via Glam & Glory Records on her debut studio album Bible Belt Baby, the cut debuts at No. 20 on the Christian Digital Song Sales chart. Grant is a self-described “shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting” drag queen making Christian music from her perspective as a queer person. After Christian singer and preacher Sean Feucht targeted Grant on Twitter with homophobic remarks, Grant began a campaign among her TikTok followers to get “Good Day” to chart. “It’s wild because the album is 10 months old,” Blake recently told Billboard. “I’m still in that touring phase, but this certainly brought it up to a level I did not anticipate 10 months into the release of this.” Blake developed their Flamy Grant persona, a play on Christian mainstay Amy Grant, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Ryan Jesse

The upstate New York native, now based in Nashville, reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with his breakthrough song “Outrunning.” The track, which he self-released July 28, debuts at No. 5 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales with 1,000 downloads sold in its opening week. TikTok has been a major factor in the song’s growing profile. Jesse, who has over 100,000 followers on the platform, had been teasing the song with various snippets leading up to its official release. Jesse has released four additional songs to date: “Like I Do” (in 2021), “Too Far Gone,” “This Damn Town” (both in 2022) and “You’re Tellin’ Me” (this March).

Yung Wylin’

The Miami-based artist, whose music blends hip-hop and Afrobeats elements, notches his first Billboard chart appearance with “Good Energy.” The song, which he self-released in December, debuts at No. 11 on the World Digital Song Sales chart and No. 45 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. TikTok has helped the track reach new heights, as it’s been used in more than 60,000 clips on the platform to date. Yung Wylin’ has released five other songs so far: “Shoot My Shot” (in 2020), “Wiin” (2021), “Smoke With Me” (2022), “My Girl,” with S.K and Soulsa (this May) and “The Way of Life” (this June).

Natalie Layne

The singer-songwriter, based in Nashville via Colorado Springs, Colo., hits Billboard’s charts for the first time with her breakout single “Amen.” Released July 14 via Centricity Music, the song debuts at No. 48 on Christian Airplay (up 48% to 106,000 in audience). It appears on her new six-track EP Amen, released July 28. Layne self-released her debut studio album, Be Human, in 2020, followed by the five-track EP Castles in 2021. She has opened for fellow Christian music acts Jeremy Camp, Chris Tomlin and We the Kingdom. Her major-label debut album (on Centricity) is due this year.

London Cheshire

The 16-year-old actor, model and singer makes his first visit to Billboard’s charts with his debut release “Uncomfortable.” The song, released July 28 through Blackground Records, begins at No. 35 on Digital Song Sales with 2,000 downloads sold in its first week. He also starts at No. 42 on the Emerging Artists chart. Cheshire has a recurring role in CBS’ Young Sheldon as Marcus Larson. His other credits include the series 9-1-1 and Gordita Chronicles.

SUM SUN

The New York-based DJ duo — comprised of Nick Benton and Ilan Pomerance — arrives on Billboard’s charts with its new collaboration with BONNIE X CLYDE, “Memory.” The song, released May 26 on the independent label Lowly, debuts at No. 34 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (up 30% in plays). In an interview with People in March, the pair said they’re working on their debut EP, due this year.

Hades66 & Dei V

Both Latin rappers reach Billboard’s charts for the first time with their team-up with Jay Wheeler, Anuel AA and Bryant Myers, “Pacto.” Released July 28 on Linked/Dynamite/EMPIRE, the single debuts at No. 29 on the Hot Latin Songs chart with 4.5 million official U.S. streams. The track is a remix of Wheeler, Dei V and Hades66’s original recording, featuring Luar La L, released in April. (All versions of the song are combined into one listing for Billboard’s charts.) The song is also building internationally, as it debuts at No. 168 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 171 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Hades66 released his debut studio album, El 6EI66EI6, in April. Dei V dropped his debut LP, Yin Yang, in 2021.