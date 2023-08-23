10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: DJ Crazy Times, Men I Trust, Obongjayar, Briscoe & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week across all genres, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 songs by acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the Aug. 26-dated charts.

DJ Crazy Times & Biljana Electronica

Alert, alert! Kyle Gordon, Audrey Trullinger and Chrissi Poland are officially Billboard-charting artists. The comedian, influencer and singer-songwriter, respectively, all chart for the first time with their Eurodance parody hit “Planet of the Bass” (released and billed as DJ Crazy Times featuring Biljana Electronica). The song, released officially Aug. 15 on BMG, debuts at No. 46 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with 736,000 U.S. streams in the Aug. 11-17 tracking week, according to Luminate. The recording became a viral sensation after Gordon released a 50-second preview titled “Every European Dance Song in the 1990s” on his TikTok and Twitter pages July 28. The Twitter clip has generated more than 110 million views on the platform, while the TikTok one has garnered over 9 million.

The virality of the song — and the subsequent memes it spawned — led to an official release along with a music video, both on Aug. 15. Gordon’s DJ Crazy Times character is an energetic pink-haired DJ with an ambiguous Eastern European accent, while Biljana Electronica (whose vocals are sung by Poland and portrayed in the video by Trullinger) is the blonde pop star. On Aug. 16, the Jonas Brothers invited Gordon and Trullinger to perform the song on stage during the trio’s tour stop at Boston’s TD Garden

Gordon is a Brooklyn-based comedian who has developed a large social following by posting a variety of characters. “Planet of the Bass” is set to appear on his upcoming comedy album Kyle Gordon Is Great, which includes other genre parodies, due Nov. 10. Trullinger is a New York City-based influencer who has also built a robust following, via comedy and dance videos. Poland, from southern Massachusetts, is a singer who has toured with acts including Blood, Sweat & Tears, Marc Cohn and Suzanne Vega. She has released four albums: Bluebirds of Paradise, Songs From the Concrete, Reckless Ones and Waking Hour.

Men I Trust

The Montreal dream pop band arrives on Billboard’s charts for the first time with its new live album, with Khruangbin, Live at RBC Echo Beach. The set, released on vinyl and digitally Aug. 11 via Dead Oceans, debuts at No. 46 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 73 on Top Album Sales with 2,000 copies sold. The collection also sparks the group’s No. 43 start on the Emerging Artists chart. The two bands, who toured together last year, recorded the set during their stop at Toronto’s RBC Echo Beach venue on Aug. 2, 2022. Men I Trust has released four studio albums: Men I Trust (in 2014), Headroom (2015), Oncle Jazz (2019) and Untourable Album (2021). It also released one other live effort, 2020’s Forever Live Sessions. The band comprises Jessy Caron (bass, guitar), Dragos Chiriac (keys) and Emmanuelle Proulx (vocals, guitar) and has a string of U.S. tour dates set for October-November.

Obongjayar

The Nigerian-born, London-based artist (real name Steven Umoh) reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with his new collaboration with Fred Again.., “Adore U.” The song, released Aug. 11 on Big Beat/Atlantic Records, debuts at No. 16 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with 1.8 million streams. It samples Obongjayar’s “I Wish It Was Me,” released last year on Obongjayar’s debut studio album, Some Nights I Dream of Doors. Before releasing his debut LP, he served up four EPs: Home (2016), Bassey (2017), Which Way Is Forward (2020) and Sweetness, with Sarz (2021).

Obongjayar gained new notoriety in 2021 thanks to his featured turn on Little Simz’s “Point and Kill,” from her LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The song, which the pair performed together on NPR’s Tiny Desk home concert series in 2021, has generated over 7 million U.S. streams. Just before releasing “Adore U,” Obongjayar performed his own Tiny Desk concert Aug. 2. Outside of Fred Again.. and Little Simz, he has collaborated with Boj, Danny Brown, Giggs and Jeshi.

Briscoe

The Austin, Texas-based Americana/folk-rock duo – comprised of Truett Heintzelman and Philip Lupton, who attended the University of Texas at Austin together – scores its first Billboard chart appearance with its breakthrough single, “The Well.” Released June 27 on ATO Records, the song debuts at No. 40 on Adult Alternative Airplay (up 13% in plays Aug. 11-17). The song is set to appear on the pair’s debut full-length, West of It All, due Sept. 15. The act released its debut five-track Briscoe EP in 2020. In June, Briscoe kicked off its first headlining U.S. tour, which runs through October. The pair previously opened for Zach Bryan, Caamp, Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly. Briscoe is also scheduled to open for Dave Matthews Band Sept. 1 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash.

D-Block Europe

The hip-hop collective from Lewisham, England, appears on Billboard’s U.S. charts for the first time with its new collaboration with Cassö and RAYE, “Prada.” The song, released Aug. 11 on Ministry of Sound/Columbia Records, debuts at No. 30 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs with 889,000 U.S. streams. D-Block Europe is already a seasoned act across the pond, having charted 12 songs on the Official U.K. Singles chart, including three top 10s: “Overseas” with Central Cee (No. 6 peak in 2022); “Rocket Science” (by Clavish featuring D-Block Europe; No. 9, December 2022); and “Pakistan” with Clavish (No. 8, this July). The act has also charted seven top 10 albums on Official U.K. Albums – the most ever among British rap acts, a record the group reached with its latest mixtape, DBE World. The act is comprised of Ricky Earl “Dirtbike LB” Banton and Adam Nathaniel “Young Adz” Williams.

Kita Alexander

The Australian pop singer from Brisbane, Queensland, notches her first career entry on Billboard’s charts, with “Atmosphere,” with Fisher. The song, released Aug. 11 on Catch & Release, debuts at No. 9 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs with 2.3 million U.S. streams and 1,000 sold. It also begins at No. 1 on Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales and No. 19 on Dance/Electronic Streaming Songs. Alexander has released five solo EPs: Lion Hat (2013), Like You Want To (2015), Hotel (2017), The One (2022) and Sunday Arvos (January). In July, she signed with the Australia-based artist management group Lemon Tree Music. Alexander’s catalog “is anthem after anthem, and her new music is no exception,” LTM senior artist manager Elise Naismith said upon the signing. “Off the back of her sold-out debut headline tour earlier this year, I look forward to empowering Kita as she enters her Queen era, here in Australia and beyond.” Outside of Fisher, Alexander has collaborated with Morgan Evans on the song “Date Night.”

Skye Morales

The Atlanta-based R&B singer earns her first Billboard chart hit, thanks to her new collaboration with Trippie Redd, “Took My Breath Away.” The artists, who have been romantically linked, released the song June 16 via 1400 Entertainment/10K Projects; it’s also on Trippie’s new LP, A Lover Letter to You 5 (released Aug. 11). The song debuts at No. 8 on both the Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts with 1,000 downloads sold. The album opens at No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200. Morales has one additional feature on the project, “A Feeling.” Outside of her work with Trippie Redd, Morales has released two solo EPs: the four-track Free in 2018 and the eight-track SKYE – EP in November 2022.

Calacote

The singer-songwriter (real name Luca Newton), who was born in North Carolina and is of Dominican and French descent, hits Billboard’s charts for the first time with his team-up with Big Time Rush and Maffio, “Suave.” The song, released Aug. 16 on Bought the Rights/BMG, debuts at No. 3 on Latin Pop Digital Song Sales, No. 12 on Latin Rhythm Digital Song Sales and No. 21 on the all-Latin-genre Latin Digital Song Sales chart. In 2021, Calacote became the first artist that Maffio signed to his Alkatraks Music Group label. A year later, he signed a global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group. “Calacote represents a new sound within the Latin urban community,” Alexandra Lioutikoff, president of U.S. Latin and Latin America at UMPG, said at the time. “UMPG is thrilled to sign a multilingual talent like him with truly global potential as both a songwriter and an artist.”

Rigoberta Bandini

The Spanish band, led by Paula Ribó, enters Billboard’s charts with its song “Canciones de Amor a Ti.” The track, released in 2022 on the group’s debut studio album La Emperatriz, arrives at No. 12 on Latin Pop Digital Song Sales. Outside of the band, Ribó is a playwright and actress. She has dubbed hundreds of popular films, TV shows and video games in Spanish or Catalan, including Monsters Inc., The Incredibles, Frozen, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and the Harry Potter franchise. Along with Ribó, Rigoberta Bandini comprises Belén Barenys, Joan Barenys and Esteban Navarro. Ribó previously performed with Spanish group The Mamzelles.

Oliver Anthony Music

As previously reported, the singer-songwriter makes a historic first-time visit to Billboard’s charts. The artist (born Christopher Anthony Lunsford) debuts two songs on the Hot 100: the viral “Rich Men North of Richmond” at No. 1, and “Aint Gotta Dollar” at No. 82. The Farmville, Va.-based artist is the first act to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 without having previously appeared on a chart in any form. “Richmond,” self-released Aug. 11, soars in with 17.5 million U.S. streams and 147,000 downloads sold. Not being promoted to radio, it also tallied 553,000 radio airplay audience impressions (with 516,000 on country stations). The song concurrently launches at Nos. 1 and 4 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales and Streaming Songs charts, respectively, as well as No. 1 on the multimetric Hot Country Songs survey. “Dollar,” self-released in September 2022, debuts with 3.5 million U.S. streams (up 1,222%) and 17,000 sold (up 2,300%). It also enters at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales and No. 21 on Hot Country Songs.

“Richmond” went viral online after the radiowv YouTube account, which spotlights unsigned Americana and country acts in the Virginia/West Virginia region, posted it Aug. 11, along with the song’s arrival on DSPs and at digital retailers. The song, with lyrics detailing inflation, taxes, child trafficking and welfare abuse, has drawn both praise from the right and opposition from the left (and now opposition from the right).

The song’s virality has also increased interest in Anthony’s other releases. He debuts 13 tracks on Digital Song Sales, led by “Richmond” at No. 1. He’s the only living solo male artist to chart as many as 13 songs in the top 50 of the survey. On the 25-position Country Digital Song Sales chart, he also totals 13 titles, including six in the top 10.

Among Anthony’s other chart debuts, he lands three entries on Hot Country Songs (“Richmond” at No. 1, “Dollar” at No. 21 and “Ive Got to Get Sober” at No. 35) and premieres at No. 3 on the Billboard Artist 100.