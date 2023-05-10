10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Brenn!, Icandy, Sammy Rae & The Friends and More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts on its roster, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the May 13-dated charts.

Brenn!

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter notches his first chart hit with “4runner.” The song, released April 28 via Darkroom/Interscope Records after teasing the track through various snippets on TikTok, starts at No. 43 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs with 1.4 million streams earned in its first week of official release. Brenn! (born Brennan Keller) hails from Tuscaloosa, Ala., and has released three additional songs on streaming services, all in 2022: “Oh,” “Vintage Tees” and “Closer.”

Icandy

The Pompano Beach, Fla.-based rapper scores her first-ever chart entry thanks to her breakthrough track “Keep Dat N*gga.” The song, released in November via RECORDS/Columbia Records, debuts at No. 40 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 15 on the Hot 100’s Bubbling Under ranking with 4 million official U.S. streams (up 74%) and 1,000 downloads sold (up 98%) in the April 28-May 4 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song, which has surged in popularity in recent weeks through TikTok, contains a familiar sample: KC & The Sunshine Band’s 1978 classic “Boogie Shoes.” Icandy (born Shakerria “Candy” Davis) also debuts at No. 14 on Emerging Artists.

Sammy Rae & The Friends

The seven-member group — which blends elements of jazz, funk, folk and rock — reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with its new vinyl set (which culls two previously released EPs), Chapter One: The Good Life EP / Let’s Throw a Party EP / & More. It debuts at No. 32 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 61 on Top Album Sales (2,000 sold). The group released the EPs in 2018 and 2021, respectively, through Nettwerk Music Group; they had not previously been available on vinyl. Sammy Rae (real name Samantha Bowers) hails from Derby, Conn., and formed Sammy Rae & The Friends in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2016. The group also includes Kellon Anderson (alto saxophone), C-Bass Chiriboga (drums), Will Leet (guitar/keys), James Quinlan (bass), Debbie Tjong (keys) and Max Zooi (tenor saxophone/synths). The band is slated to perform at several upcoming music festivals, including Bonnaroo, followed by a string of U.S. and European tour dates.

Josiah Queen

The worship leader and singer-songwriter, from Tampa, Fla., arrives with his single “I Am Barabbas.” The song, released April 28 via Acts 29 Worship after teasing the track on TikTok, debuts at No. 47 on Hot Christian Songs with 251,000 streams.

Alborn

The Northern Illinois-based alternative/metal group scores its first chart placement thanks to its single “Push.” The song, which the group released Feb. 10 through Pavement Entertainment, opens at No. 39 on Mainstream Rock Airplay (up 3% in radio audience). Alborn, which formed in 2016, comprises Justin Taylor (guitar/lead vocals), Nate Guske (guitar/vocals), Zame Lewis (bass) and Alex Raser (drums/vocals).

Christian Paul

The 22-year-old Nashville-based, Alabama-raised singer-songwriter enters Billboard’s charts for the first time with his single “Yes I Am.” The song, released March 24 via Capitol Christian Music Group, debuts at No. 40 on Christian Airplay (277,000 in reach, up 1,358%).

Lil Eddie

Lil Eddie (real name Edwin Serrano) makes his first chart visit as a billed recording artist, thanks to “Viviré.” The song, released April 14 through Lil Eddie/ONErpm, debuts at No. 1 on Tropical Digital Song Sales and No. 14 on Latin Digital Song Sales. Lil Eddie has forged a successful career as a songwriter and producer, working with such artists as Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Prince Royce. He’s credited as a songwriter on four past Hot 100 hits: Soluna’s “For All Time” (No. 72 peak, 2002), DMX’s “Where the Hood At” (No. 68, 2003), Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson’s “Dance Like There’s No Tomorrow” (No. 62, 2008) and K’Naan’s “Is Anybody Out There?” featuring Nelly Furtado (No. 92, 2012). He’s also co-written two Hot Latin Songs entries: Sofia Reyes’ “Muevelo,” featuring Wisin (No. 25, 2015), and RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana and Dinah Jane’s “Boom Boom” (No. 24, 2017).

Rav

The rapper appears on Billboard’s charts for the first time as a soloist, thanks to his new LP, LEAP. The set, released March 15 through his own independent label, Exociety, debuts at No. 84 on Top Current Album Sales (1,000 sold). Rav himself also begins at No. 50 on Emerging Artists. Rav is the founder and leader of four-piece hip-hop group Exociety. The quartet has scored one chart entry: its LP Deception Falls reached No. 71 on Top Current Album Sales last July. Rav is slated to hit the road on his first solo headlining trek, The Short King Tour, later this month.

Jeriq

The Nigerian Afrobeats singer-rapper reaches his first Billboard chart thanks to his featured credit on Zlatan’s “Oganigwe,” also featuring recent first-timer ODUMODUBLVCK. The song debuts at No. 47 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs survey, and appears on Zlatan’s EP Omo Ologo, released April 28 via Zanku Records/ONErpm. Jeriq is an independent artist and released the deluxe version of his 2022 debut studio album Billion Dollar Dream Jan. 26.

Dean Zucchero

Dean Zucchero makes a chart-topping entrance as Electric Church: For the Spiritually Misguided arrives at No. 1 on Blues Albums and No. 93 on Top Current Album Sales (1,000 sold). He released the set April 7 via Pugnacious Records. The New Orleans-based artist and New York City native has had a longstanding career in music as a touring and studio musician, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Notably, he contributed to Ghalia Volt’s 2019 album Mississippi Blend, which reached No. 3 on Blues Albums, and her 2021 set One Woman Blend, which hit No. 7. Electric Church features a host of New Orleans-based blues, jazz and Zydeco musicians, including Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes, Johnny Burgin, Johnny Rawls and Johnny Sansone.