10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Blondshell, Wednesday, PARISI, Letdown. & More

Billboard has more than 200 different charts on its roster, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While A-list artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Hundreds of artists chart their songs and albums on Billboard’s rankings each week, but these 10 appear on surveys for the first time (on the latest April 22-dated charts).

Blondshell

The Los Angeles-based indie rock singer-songwriter notches her first chart entry, as her new self-titled set, released April 7, debuts at No. 88 on Top Current Album Sales with 1,000 copies sold in the week ending April 13, according to Luminate. The new set from Blondshell (real name Sabrina Teitelbaum), who formerly released music under the moniker BAUM, is on Partisan Records via Knitting Factory.

Wednesday

The Asheville, N.C.-based group enters Billboard’s charts with its fifth studio album, Rat Saw God. The set, released April 7, debuts at No. 16 on Heatseekers Albums, No. 31 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 50 on Top Album Sales (3,000 sold). The group, which signed to Dead Oceans in September, is comprised of Karly Hartzman (vocals), Jake Lenderman (guitar), Xandy Chelmis (lap steel) and Alan Miller (drums).

PARISI

The sibling duo claims its first chart hit as a recording act as “U Ok?” with Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso debuts at No. 40 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay. The song was released via Major/FFRR/Parlophone/Warner Records. The pair – brothers Marco and Giampaolo Parisi – previously charted as producers/writers, including as producers on Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow,” which reached No. 29 on the Hot 100 in 2021. On Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, the tandem has notched seven production credits, all since 2022: Swedish House Mafia’s “Calling On” (No. 42 peak), and six by Fred Again.. — “Turn on the Lights Again..,” with Swedish House Mafia and featuring Future (No. 16); “Delilah (Pull Me Out of This)” (No. 23); “Mike (Desert Island Duvet)” (No. 30); “Bleu (Better With Time)” (No. 30); “Kammy (Like I Do)” (No. 45) and “Danielle (Smile on My Face)” (No. 45). The duo has also produced songs for Baauer, the Black Eyed Peas and Elderbrook, among others.

Letdown.

The Chicago-based rocker (real name Blake Coddington) arrives as his breakthrough single “Crying in the Shower” debuts at No. 38 on Alternative Airplay. He signed to Big Loud Rock, an alt rock-focused imprint of Nashville’s Big Loud Records, in January 2022 and is currently on the road with Giovannie and the Hired Guns on their Tejano Punk Boyz Tour through May.

Yari M

The singer-songwriter from Puerto Rico scores her first chart hit, as “Esta Lloviendo,” released via Black Diamond Music, debuts at No. 19 on Tropical Airplay. It drew 506,000 in audience in the tracking week.

ANOTR & Abel Balder

Both acts earn their first chart placement, as their new collaboration, “Relax My Eyes,” opens at No. 46 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs. The song, released in 2022 via No Art Music, debuts with 363,000 U.S. streams. Amsterdam-based Dutch house duo ANOTR comprises Jesse van de Heijden and Oguzhan Guney. ANOTR and Balder previously teamed up on “Vertigo” and “Your Mind,” both released last year.

Scowl

The Bay Area-based hardcore punk band notches its first chart entry thanks to its EP Psychic Dance Routine. Released via Flatspot Records, the LP debuts at No. 53 on Top Current Album Sales (1,000 sold). The band also starts at No. 37 on the Emerging Artists chart. The group consists of Kat Moss (vocals), Malachi Greene (guitar), Mikey Bifolco (guitar), Bailey Lupo (bass) and Cole Gilbert (drums).

Iniko

The Brooklyn-born soul/pop singer arrives on Billboard’s charts, as their song “Jericho” debuts at No. 11 on R&B Digital Song Sales (1,000 downloads sold). Iniko, who originally self-released the song, recently signed to Columbia Records.

Brandee Younger

The Hempstead, N.Y., native bows with her LP Brand New Life. The set, released via Impulse! Records/Verve Label Group, opens at No. 7 on Contemporary Jazz Albums and No. 21 on Jazz Albums with 1,000 copies sold. Younger, a harpist, composer and bandleader, has been recording music for two decades. She has served as a sideman for Pharoah Sanders and Jack DeJohnette and recorded with Common, Drake, Lauryn Hill, John Legend and The Roots, among others. In 2022, she scored a Grammy Award nomination for best instrumental composition for her song “Beautiful Is Black.” Younger is on the faculty at New York University, teaching harp.

Sami Braman

The Seattle-based artist makes her Billboard chart debut thanks to her debut solo album, Riveter. The set, released via Padiddle Records, arrives at No. 9 on the Bluegrass Albums chart. Prior to Riveter, Braman recorded with Pacific Northwest string band The Onlies and served as a member of Willie Watson’s band.