10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Abraham Alexander, Poppy Baskcomb, Diamond Pynk & More

Billboard has more than 200 different charts on its roster, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While A-list artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the April 29-dated charts.

Abraham Alexander

The Nigerian R&B/soul/rock singer-songwriter, based in Fort Worth, Texas, via Athens, Greece, arrives on Billboard’s charts with his new LP, SEA/SONS. The set, released April 14 on Dualtone Music Group, debuts at No. 42 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 83 on Top Album Sales with 2,000 copies sold through April 20, according to Luminate. The collection includes features from Gary Clark Jr. and Mavis Staples and sparks Alexander’s No. 23 debut on the Emerging Artists chart. Although this is his first solo chart entry, he contributed to one prior charted album: his cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water” is on the Truth to Power Project, whose proceeds benefit multiple non-profits empowering Black communities. The set reached No. 20 on Billboard’s Compilation Albums chart in 2021. Alexander opened for Leon Bridges on the latter’s Gold-Diggers Sound Tour in 2021 and is currently on the road supporting Wilder Woods.

Poppy Baskcomb

The Londoner scores her first chart appearance, as her featured credit on Meduza’s “Upside Down” debuts at No. 26 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs. The track, released April 14 on AETERNA Records, arrives with 526,000 official U.S. streams in its first week. Baskcomb previously collaborated with acts including Jess Bays, Joel Corry, Dimension and Tiësto. Baskcomb is credited as a songwriter on Corry and Mable’s “I Wish,” which reached No. 22 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs in 2021 and No. 17 on the Official U.K. Singles chart in 2022.

Diamond Pynk

The Houston native and Berklee College of Music student achieves her first appearance on Billboard’s charts with her new track “Stuck” with singer-songwriter Gene Noble. The collab, released March 3 via Chicago Creed Music Group, debuts at No. 30 on Adult R&B Airplay, up 28% in weekly plays.

Seth Parker Woods

The Grammy-nominated cellist notches his first chart entry, thanks to his new album Difficult Grace. The set, released April 14 on Cedille Records, debuts at No. 9 on Classical Crossover Albums. Woods is a member of the music ensemble Wild Up, whose recording “Stay on It,” on Julius Eastman Vol. 2: Joy Boy, earned a 2023 Grammy nomination for best orchestral performance. He’s also on the faculty of USC Thornton School of Music, as an assistant professor of practice, string chamber music and cello. He previously served on the faculties of the University of Buffalo, University of Chicago, Dartmouth College and the Chicago Academy of Arts. He also contributed to the soundtrack to the 2022 PBS documentary, The U.S. and the Holocaust, by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein.

Scottie, Sunny Laurent & Andez Santana

All three artists achieve their first chart hit thanks to “Comeria Besos.” The collaboration, released via Digital Dior, debuts at No. 6 on Latin Pop Digital Song Sales, No. 7 on Latin Rhythm Digital Song Sales and No. 19 on the all-Latin-encompassing Latin Digital Song Sales charts. Digital Dior is an independent label founded by Sunny Laurent in South Florida. Scottie provides vocals on “Comeria Besos,” while Andez Santana produced the track.

Lola Indigo

The Spanish singer-songwriter has already charted several songs in Spain and Argentina, but she claims her first on an official Billboard chart as “El Tonto,” with Quevedo, debuts at No. 138 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart with 11.7 million streams worldwide. The song, released April 14 on Universal Music Spain, appears on her third studio album, El Dragon.

Artimus Wolz

The musician-filmmaker-comedian arrives on Billboard’s charts thanks to his breakout track “Saddy Daddy-O.” The song, released through SOMNITECT, debuts on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart at No. 17 (600 sold).

Creeds

The DJ’s “Push Up” opens at No. 45 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs. Released on Rave Alert/B1/Ministry of Sound/Arista Records, it tallied 416,000 U.S. streams in the tracking week.

DeeBaby

The rapper’s new album Junkie Mode begins at No. 13 on Heatseekers Albums (4,000 units). He released the LP via Black Diamond Entertainment/Create Music Group.

Odetari

Odetari enters Billboard’s charts for the first time thanks to his viral hit “Narcissistic Personality Disorder.” The song, which he self-released, debuts at No. 11 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs with 2.3 million U.S. streams.