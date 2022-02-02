The Biggest No. 2 Hot 100 Hits of All Time

It’s tough to accept at the time – a single catches fire with the public, flies up the chart and lands just shy of the top spot. Despite peaking at No. 2 on the weekly Billboard Hot 100, many songs that initially take the silver medal still emerge as massive winners in the end. Some, including a case just last year, sustain enough momentum to leapfrog No. 1 hits to become the year’s top Hot 100 single; others become the springboard for artists to eventually capture that chart-topping hit; and a select few dominate pop culture so much that you’d swear that they, surely, definitely, unquestionably have topped the chart — before the facts reveal otherwise.

While the No. 1s get plenty of shine, let’s take a moment to celebrate another slate of hit singles. In honor of 2/2/22, here is Billboard’s countdown of the top 50 songs to peak at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

50. Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Weeks at No. 2: one

Peak Date: May 9, 1992

Just Under: Kris Kross, “Jump”

49. Toto, “Rosanna”

Weeks at No. 2: five

Peak Date: July 3, 1982

Just Under: The Human League, “Don’t You Want Me” and Survivor, “Eye of the Tiger”

48. Linda Ronstadt featuring Aaron Neville, “Don’t Know Much”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: Dec. 23, 1989

Just Under: Phil Collins, “Another Day in Paradise”

47. Technotronic featuring Felly, “Pump up the Jam”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: Jan. 20, 1990

Just Under: Michael Bolton, “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”

46. En Vogue, “Don’t Let Go (Love)”

Weeks at No. 2: four

Peak Date: Jan. 18, 1997

Just Under: Toni Braxton, “Un-Break My Heart”

45. Ritchie Valens, “Donna”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: Feb. 23, 1959

Just Under: Lloyd Price, “Stagger Lee”

44. The Spinners, “The Rubberband Man”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: Dec. 4, 1976

Just Under: Rod Stewart, “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna be Alright)”

43. Eddie Murphy, “Party All the Time”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: Dec. 28, 1985

Just Under: Lionel Richie, “Say You, Say Me”

42. Silver Convention, “Get up and Boogie (That’s Right)”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: June 12, 1976

Just Under: Wings, “Silly Love Songs”

41. The Everly Brothers, “Bird Dog”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: Sept. 15, 1958

Just Under: Domenico Modugno, “Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)” and Tommy Edwards, “It’s All in the Game”

40. Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

Weeks at No. 2: seven

Peak Date: Dec. 5, 2009

Just Under: Jay-Z & Alicia Keys, “Empire State of Mind” and Ke$ha, “TiK ToK”

39. Ferrante & Teicher, “Exodus”

Weeks at No. 2: one

Peak Date: Jan. 23, 1961

Just Under: Bert Kaempfert and His Orchestra, “Wonderland by Night”

38. Ace of Base, “All That She Wants”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: Nov. 6, 1993

Just Under: Meat Loaf, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”

37. Ciara featuring Missy Elliott, “1, 2 Step”

Weeks at No. 2: seven

Peak Date: Jan. 8, 2005

Just Under: Mario, “Let Me Love You”

36. Sam Smith, “Stay With Me”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: Aug. 16, 2014

Just Under: Magic!, “Rude”

35. John Lennon, “Woman”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: March 21, 1981

Just Under: REO Speedwagon, “Keep on Loving You” and Blondie, “Rapture”

34. Céline Dion, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”

Weeks at No. 2: five

Peak Date: Oct. 26, 1996

Just Under: Los Del Rio, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” and BLACKstreet featuring Dr. Dre, “No Diggity”

33. Laura Branigan, “Gloria”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: Nov. 27, 1982

Just Under: Lionel Richie, “Truly” and Toni Basil, “Mickey”

32. Donna Lewis, “I Love You Always Forever”

Weeks at No. 2: nine

Peak Date: Aug. 24, 1996

Just Under: Los Del Rio, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)”

31. Jackson 5, “Dancing Machine”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: May 18, 1974

Just Under: Ray Stevens, “The Streak”

30. Keith Sweat, “Twisted”

Weeks at No. 2: one

Peak Date: Aug. 17, 1996

Just Under: Los Del Rio, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)”

29. Deborah Cox, “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here”

Weeks at No. 2: eight

Peak Date: Dec. 5, 1998

Just Under: R. Kelly & Céline Dion, “I’m Your Angel” and Brandy, “Have You Ever?”

28. Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me”

Weeks at No. 2: one

Peak Date: Aug. 22, 2009

Just Under: The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”

27. Chubby Checker, “Limbo Rock”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: Dec. 22, 1962

Just Under: The Tornados, “Telstar”

26. Backstreet Boys, “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: Sept. 6, 1997

Just Under: The Notorious B.I.G. featuring Puff Daddy & Mase, “Mo Money Mo Problems” and Mariah Carey, “Honey”

25. Kelly Clarkson, “Since U Been Gone”

Weeks at No. 2: one

Peak Date: April 9, 2005

Just Under: 50 Cent featuring Olivia, “Candy Shop”

24. Village People, “Y.M.C.A.”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: Feb. 3, 1979

Just Under: Chic, “Le Freak” and Rod Stewart, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

23. England Dan & John Ford Coley, “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: Sept. 25, 1976

Just Under: Wild Cherry, “Play That Funky Music”

22. Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: Oct. 6, 2018

Just Under: Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

21. Taio Cruz, “Dynamite”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: Aug. 21, 2010

Just Under: Eminem featuring Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie”

20. Bette Midler, “From a Distance”

Weeks at No. 2: one

Peak Date: Dec. 15, 1990

Just Under: Stevie B, “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)”

19. Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Weeks at No. 2: one

Peak Date: Feb. 16, 2019

Just Under: Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

18. Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

Weeks at No. 2: eight

Peak Date: Jan. 31, 2015

Just Under: Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk!”

17. Color Me Badd, “I Wanna Sex You Up”

Weeks at No. 2: four

Peak Date: June 8, 1991

Just Under: Extreme, “More Than Words” and Paula Abdul, “Rush Rush”

16. Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: March 20, 2010

Just Under: Taio Cruz featuring Ludacris, “Break Your Heart” and Rihanna, “Rude Boy”

15. Jim Reeves, “He’ll Have to Go”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: March 7, 1960

Just Under: Percy Faith and His Orchestra, “The Theme from “A Summer Place””

14. Fetty Wap, “Trap Queen”

Weeks at No. 2: three

Peak Date: May 16, 2015

Just Under: Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, “See You Again”

13. Lifehouse, “Hanging by a Moment”

Weeks at No. 2: four

Peak Date: June 16, 2001

Just Under: Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk, “Lady Marmalade” and Usher, “U Remind Me”

12. Faith Hill, “Breathe”

Weeks at No. 2: five

Peak Date: April 22, 2000

Just Under: Santana featuring The Product G&B, “Maria Maria” and Aaliyah, “Try Again”

11. OneRepublic, “Counting Stars”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: Jan. 18, 2014

Just Under: Pitbull featuring Ke$ha, “Timber”

10. The Tony Rich Project, “Nobody Knows”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: March 23, 1996

Just Under: Céline Dion, “Because You Loved Me”

9. Usher, “You Make Me Wanna…”

Weeks at No. 2: seven

Peak Date: Oct. 25, 1997

Just Under: Elton John, “Candle in the Wind 1997 / Something About the Way You Look Tonight”

8. John Cougar, “Hurts So Good”

Weeks at No. 2: four

Peak Date: Aug. 7, 1982

Just Under: Survivor, “Eye of the Tiger”

7. Foreigner, “Waiting for a Girl Like You”

Weeks at No. 2: 10

Peak Date: Nov. 28, 1981

Just Under: Olivia Newton-John, “Physical” and Daryl Hall & John Oates, “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)”

6. Shania Twain, “You’re Still the One”

Weeks at No. 2: nine

Peak Date: May 2, 1998

Just Under: Next, “Too Close” and Brandy & Monica, “The Boy Is Mine”

5. Tag Team, “Whoomp! (There It Is)”

Weeks at No. 2: seven

Peak Date: July 31, 1993

Just Under: UB40, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and Mariah Carey, “Dreamlover”

4. Timbaland featuring OneRepublic, “Apologize”

Weeks at No. 2: four

Peak Date: Nov. 10, 2007

Just Under: Chris Brown featuring T-Pain, “Kiss Kiss” and Alicia Keys, “No One”

3. Jewel, “Foolish Games/You Were Meant for Me”

Weeks at No. 2: two

Peak Date: April 19, 1997

Just Under: Puff Daddy featuring Mase, “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” and The Notorious B.I.G., “Hypnotize”

2. Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Weeks at No. 2: one

Peak Date: May 22, 2021

Just Under: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”

1. LeAnn Rimes, “How Do I Live”

Weeks at No. 2: four

Peak Date: Dec. 13, 1997

Just Under: Elton John, “Candle in the Wind 1997 / Something About the Way You Look Tonight” and Savage Garden, “Truly Madly Deeply”

Billboard’s Biggest No. 2 Hits ranking is based on weekly performance on the Hot 100 through Feb. 5, 2022, and includes only songs that peaked at No. 2 on the list. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower spots earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, eras are weighted differently to account for chart turnover rates during various periods.