Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Disney Songs Chart Ranking: The 25 Biggest Hits From ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Encanto’ & More

The Disney soundtrack canon officially has its first new addition of the 2020s, thanks to the accompanying set for the breakout hit animated film Encanto. The soundtrack tops the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Jan. 15), while also notching a pair of top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 this week — with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast) at No. 5 and “Surface Pressure” (Jessica Darrow) at No. 14.

But where do the two still-growing hits (along with other charting songs from Encanto) rank among the biggest-ever hits from animated Disney films on the Hot 100, including classics from ’90s Golden Age blockbusters Aladdin, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, as well as more recent favorites from 2010s hits Frozen and Moana? Enter Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Disney songs ranking — the 25 biggest hits from animated Disney movies in Hot 100 history.

Our listing is led by “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Elton John’s recording of the love theme from the 1994 Disney epic The Lion King. The song spent 26 weeks on the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 4, while helping the accompanying soundtrack top the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks and eventually earn a diamond certification from the RIAA. Just below it is another romantic ballad from the ’90s: “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme),” performed by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, which became the only song from an animated Disney movie to top the Hot 100 in early 1993.

The biggest Disney song from the 21st century is found at No. 3 on our listing, with Idina Menzel’s rendition of “Let It Go” from Frozen. Menzel’s version of the song hit No. 5 in 2014 — while pop star Demi Lovato’s re-recording of the megaballad also reached the top 40, hitting No. 38. (Lovato’s version of the song ranks at No. 10 on our listing.) Moana, from 2016, also sees its main theme represented by a pair of recordings on our list, with Auli’i Cravalho’s version of “How Far I’ll Go” landing at No. 12 and Alessia Cara’s rendition falling in at No. 16.

Meanwhile, Encanto already appears with four different songs, led of course by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at No. 11. “Surface Pressure” appears below it at No. 18, and the top 25 is rounded out by “The Family Madrigal” (Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz & Encanto Cast, new at No. 62 on this week’s Hot 100) at No. 24 and “What Else Can I Do?” (Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz, a No. 67 debut on this week’s Hot 100) at No. 25.

Take a look at our complete Greatest of All Time Disney songs ranking below, which we’ll update as the Encanto songs continue to grow.

Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Disney Songs Chart

Rank, Title, Artist, Movie, Hot 100 Peak Position/Year

1. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Elton John, The Lion King (No. 4, 1994)

2. “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme),” Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, Aladdin (No. 1, one week, 1993)

3. “Let It Go,” Idina Menzel, Frozen (No. 5, 2014)

4. “Colors of the Wind,” Vanessa Williams, Pocahontas (No. 4, 1995)

5. “Beauty and the Beast,” Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson, Beauty and the Beast (No. 9, 1992)

6. “Circle of Life,” Elton John, The Lion King (No. 18, 1994)

7. “Go the Distance,” Michael Bolton, Hercules (No. 24, 1997)

8. “You’ll Be in My Heart,” Phil Collins, Tarzan (No. 21, 1999)

9. “Someday,” All-4-One, The Hunchback of Notre Dame (No. 30, 1996)

10. “Let It Go,” Demi Lovato, Frozen (No. 38, 2014)

11. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, Encanto (No. 5, 2022)

12. “How Far I’ll Go,” Auli’i Cravalho, Moana (No. 41, 2017)

13. “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn & Katie Lopez, Frozen (No. 51, 2014)

14. “Little Wonders,” Rob Thomas, Meet the Robinsons (No. 58, 2007)

15. “For the First Time in Forever,” Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel, Frozen (No. 57, 2014)

16. “How Far I’ll Go,” Alessia Cara, Moana (No. 56, 2017)

17. “Into the Unknown,” Idina Menzel & AURORA, Frozen II (No. 46, 2019)

18. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow, Encanto (No. 14, 2022)

19. “Try Everything,” Shakira, Zootopia (No. 63, 2016)

20. “You’re Welcome,” Dwayne Johnson, Moana (No. 65, 2017)

21. “Immortals,” Fall Out Boy, Big Hero 6 (No. 72, 2015)

22. “Love Is an Open Door,” Kristen Bell & Santino Fontana, Frozen (No. 49, 2014)

23. “Show Yourself,” Idina Menzel & Evan Rachel Wood, Frozen II (No. 70, 2019)

24. “The Family Madrigal,” Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz & Encanto Cast, Encanto (No. 62, 2022)

25. “What Else Can I Do?,” Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto (No. 67, 2022)

Billboard’s Greatest of All-Time Disney songs ranking is based on weekly performance on the Hot 100 (from its inception on Aug. 4, 1958, through Jan. 15, 2022) and comprises songs that appear in theatrically-released films via Walt Disney Animation Studios. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower spots earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, eras are weighted differently to account for chart turnover rates during various periods. Songs are ranked based on a formula blending performance, as outlined above.