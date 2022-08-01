Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Sprinting to U.K. Chart Throne

Beyonce is cruising to a fourth U.K. No. 1 with Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment).

The U.S. superstar singer leads the midweek chart with what should be an unassailable lead; it’s currently outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

Queen Bey previously led the Official U.K. Albums Chart with her solo debut Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016), her most recent release. As a member of Destiny’s Child, the Houston, Texan native reigned over the national chart with 2001’s Survivor.

With new track Break My Soul challenging for the singles crown, Bey could snag the U.K. chart double.

Meanwhile, Maggie Rogers’ sophomore album Surrender (Polydor) should give the indie pop artist her first U.K. Top 10, debuting at No. 3 on the Official Chart Update, while veteran electronic duo Orbital is on track for a fourth Top 10 with 30 Something (London Music Stream), new at No. 5 on the chart blast.

Indie rockers The Cribs could grab a hattrick of Top 10 appearances with reissues of Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever (new at No. 4); The New Fellas (No. 7) and The Cribs (No. 8), all through Sonic Blew. The British band has cracked the Top 10 on four previous occasions, with a best of No. 8 (twice).

Further down the list, the Stranger Things-led Kate Bush revival continues as her career retrospective The Whole Story (Rhino) looks set for a Top 40 return, lifting to No. 23. The Whole Story led the chart following its original release in 1986.

As it reaches its quarter-century mark, The Chemical Brothers’ Dig Your Own Hole (Virgin) is also set for a Top 40 return. The electronic music masters blast to No. 26 on the midweek chart with an album that originally ruled the survey following its 1997 release.

It could be a nervous few days for Whiskey Myers as the U.S. country-rock act vies for their first U.K. Top 40 appearance with Tornillo (Wiggy Thump), their sixth studio album. Tornillo bows at No. 36 on the midweek survey.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday.