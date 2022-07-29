Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Rules Top Triller U.S. & Global Charts

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” climbs to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts dated July 30.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts reflects a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running July 15-21.

“Soul” reaches No. 1 after four weeks on both tallies, lifting 2-1 on Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global.

It’s Beyoncé’s second No. 1 on both rankings, following one week at No. 1 for “Partition” in March. She also made the lists, which began in 2020, with “Freakum Dress,” which peaked at No. 9 on U.S. and No. 12 on Global, both in February.

According to Triller, the top video using the song was an upload from The Sorority Girlz, with 70,000 views so far.

Concurrently, “Soul” rises 9-7 on the multi-metric Billboard Hot 100, returning to its peak originally achieved on the July 9 survey. In the July 15-21 tracking week, the song drew 50.5 million radio audience impressions, 8.3 million official U.S. streams and 5,200 downloads, according to Luminate.

“Soul” is the lead single from Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, released Friday, July 29. It’s her first solo full-length since Lemonade in 2016 and also follows the collaborative Everything Is Love with Jay-Z in 2018.