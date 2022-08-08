Beyonce Bags Best U.K. Singles Chart Performance In 14 Years

Beyonce pushed LF System all the way, though in the end, the electronic duo held on for a fifth consecutive week at No. 1 with “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records).

The Scots’ disco-reviving summer hit accumulated 5.1 million streams in the most recent cycle, the Official Charts Company reports.

Coming in at No. 2 is Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” (Columbia), which rises four spots for a new peak position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, getting there in its seventh week.

That’s the superstar U.S. singer’s best placing on the national singles survey since “If I Was A Boy” went to No. 1 in 2008 — 14 years ago (Bey also ruled the chart in 2010 with “Telephone,” her collaboration with Lady Gaga).

With “Break My Soul” managing a second-place finish, Bey just misses out on the chart double, as her most recent LP Renaissance roars to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Two more tracks from it impact the latest singles chart Top 20, with “Cuff It” starting at No. 14, for the week’s highest debut; and “Alien Superstar” at No. 16, lifting her U.K. Top 40 tally to 38.

Meanwhile, OneRepublic is flying high with Top Gun: Maverick release “I Ain’t Worried” (Interscope), lifting 12-10 for its only appearance in the Top 10. “I Ain’t Worried” is the first top flight appearance for the Ryan Tedder-led band since 2014, when “Love Runs Out” reached No. 3.

Finally, James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa’s “Ferrari” takes a ride up the chart (36-25 via The Cross), Australian DJ and producer Luude continues to climb with his drum ‘n’ bass reimagining of Mattafix’s “Big City Life” (up 37-28 via Warner Records), and British British-Ghanaian producer lands his first U.K. Top 40 entry with “Propellor” (Black Butter), featuring Dave and BNXN, new at No. 38.