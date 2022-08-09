Beyoncé Triples Up Atop Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts for First Time

Beyoncé triples up at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts (dated Aug. 13), ruling as the top musical act with both the No. 1 song and album in the U.S. for the first time.

Beyoncé tops the Artist 100 for the first time, dating to the chart’s 2014 launch, thanks to her new LP Renaissance. The LP launches as the superstar’s seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, according to Luminate. The set scores the second-largest weekly total for an album this year, after the opening week of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000) in June. It’s also the first album by a woman released in 2022 to rule the chart.

On the Hot 100, the album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” vaults 6-1, becoming Beyoncé’s eighth solo No. 1. She had last led in a lead role with “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in 2008-09. Concurrently, all 16 tracks from the set rank on the survey.

Beyoncé is the fifth woman to lead the Artist 100, Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts simultaneously, after Taylor Swift (who has done so for 10 weeks), Adele (nine), Ariana Grande (two) and Camila Cabello (one). Drake has spent a record 16 weeks atop all three tallies simultaneously.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, ATEEZ re-enter at No. 5, a new high, thanks to the group’s new album The World EP.1 : Movement, which opens as the act’s first top 10, at No. 3, on the Billboard 200 (50,000 units).

Plus, Grateful Dead return to the Artist 100’s top 10, re-entering the chart at No. 7, thanks to a pair of new albums that debut on the Billboard 200: Dave’s Picks Volume 43: San Francisco, 11/2/69 – Dallas, 12/26/69, at No. 11, and The Lyceum Theatre London, England 5/26/72, at No. 166. The titles earn the group its 112th and 113th career entries on the Billboard 200, dating to its first in 1967.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.