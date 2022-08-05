Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Reigns In Australia

Queen Bey is crowned in Australia, as Renaissance (Columbia/Sony) blasts to No. 1.

With her latest ARIA Chart feat, Beyonce earns her seventh Top 10 appearance, and third solo leader after her 2014 self-titled debut effort, and 2016’s Lemonade.

Also new to the ARIA Albums Chart this week is Brisbane punk band Dune Rats with Real Rare Whale (BMG/ADA), new at No. 6. It’s the followup to Hurry Up and Wait (from 2020) and The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit (2017), which both debuted at No. 1.

Fellow Brisbanites Beddy Rays also impact the Top 10, as their self-titled debut lands at No. 8 on the ARIA Chart. Beddy Rays (Ditto Music) is the market’s best-seller on wax this week.

As Beyonce marks her return to the albums chart throne with her sixth studio album, several tracks from it splash onto the national singles survey, including “Cuff It” (No. 24), “Summer Renaissance” (No. 33), “I’m That Girl” (No. 38), “Energy” featuring Beam at (No. 42), “Cozy” at No. 46 and “Church Girl” (No. 50), while “Break My Soul” lifts 20-6.

At the top of Australia’s singles survey is Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (via Warner), which continues its miracle comeback, powered by Stranger Things.

Bush’s 1985 classic has now led the ARIA Singles Chart for eight weeks, all since season four of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix earlier this year.