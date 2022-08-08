Beyoncé Sends All 16 Songs From ‘Renaissance’ Onto Billboard Hot 100

Beyoncé charts all 16 songs from her new album Renaissance on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 13).

The LP launches as the superstar’s seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, according to Luminate. The set scores the second-largest weekly total for an album this year, after the opening week of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000) in June. It’s also the first album released by a woman in 2022 to rule the chart.

Leading Beyoncé’s total on the Hot 100 is the album’s single, “Break My Soul,” which jumps 6-1, becoming her eighth solo No. 1. She had last led in a lead role with “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in 2008-09.

Here’s a recap of Beyoncé’s entries on the newest Hot 100. (All are debuts except for “Break My Soul.”)

Rank, Title

No. 1, “Break My Soul” (up from No. 6; first week at No. 1)

No. 13, “Cuff It”

No. 19, “Alien Superstar”

No. 22, “Church Girl”

No. 26, “I’m That Girl”

No. 27, “Energy,” feat. BEAM

No. 30, “Cozy”

No. 41, “Plastic Off the Sofa”

No. 43, “Virgo’s Groove”

No. 47, “Summer Renaissance”

No. 51, “Heated”

No. 53, “Thique”

No. 55, “Move,” feat. Grace Jones & Tems

No. 64, “Pure/Honey”

No. 69, “America Has a Problem”

No. 70, “All Up in Your Mind”

With 15 debuts, Beyoncé ups her career total to 81 solo Hot 100 entries, dating to her first, her featured turn on Jay-Z’s “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” which debuted on the Oct. 26, 2002-dated list and reached No. 4 that December. She followed with her first charted hit as a lead, “Crazy in Love” (featuring Jay-Z), which reigned for eight weeks beginning in July 2003.

Beyoncé passes Aretha Franklin (73) and Ariana Grande (70) for the third-most Hot 100 entries among solo women in the chart’s 64-year history, after Taylor Swift (168) and Nicki Minaj (123). Drake leads all acts with 276. (As a member of Destiny’s Child, she earned 14 entries from 1997 to 2005.)

Additionally, Beyoncé has now earned 47 solo top 40 Hot 100 hits. That’s the fifth-most of among solo women, after Taylor Swift (86), Nicki Minaj (64), Rihanna (51) and Madonna (49).

With 16 entries on the Hot 100 in 2022 alone, Beyoncé claims the most this year among women. Bad Bunny and Future are tied for the most among all acts, with 24 apiece.

Meanwhile, thanks to her feature on “Move,” Grace Jones appears on the Hot 100 for the first time in over 35 years, dating to “I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Perfect for You)” in 1987 (No. 69 peak). Before that, the singer/model/actress sent two songs onto the chart in 1977: “Sorry”/”That’s the Trouble” (No. 71) and “I Need a Man” (No. 83). “Move” is now her highest charting entry. On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Jones has notched two top 10s: “Pull Up to the Bumper” (No. 5, 1981) and “I’m Not Perfect” (No. 9, 1987). She was also a staple on Billboard‘s dance charts from the late ’70s through the ’80s, with further appearances into the 2000s.