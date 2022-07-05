Beyonce Joins Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson for This Hot 100 Milestone — As a Solo Artist & With a Group

Beyoncé gallops to history on the latest Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, becoming the first woman ever to tally at least 20 top 10 hits as a soloist and 10 or more top 10s as a member of a group.

Overall, she’s just the third artist to accomplish the feat, joining Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson.

As previously reported, Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” bounds from No. 15 to No. 7 on the July 9-dated Hot 100, following its first full week of tracking, marking her milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.

Beyoncé first appeared in the Hot 100’s top 10 solo when Jay-Z’s “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” on which she’s featured, rose 11-8 on the Dec. 7, 2002, tally. Her next entry, “Crazy in Love,” featuring Jay-Z, became her first of seven No. 1s, in July 2003. She most recently led, and appeared in the top 10 before “Break My Soul,” via her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” in 2020.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé now boasts twice as many Hot 100 top 10s as Destiny’s Child, the group in which she broke through; the act notched 10 top 10s (including four No. 1s) in 1998-2005. (Her latest is on Columbia Records, to which she has been signed dating to Destiny’s Child’s debut hit “No, No, No,” which rose to No. 3 in March 1998.)

Beyoncé joins elite company among artists with at least 20 solo Hot 100 top 10s and 10 as a member of a group. The exclusive club, of which she’s the first female member, also includes only McCartney, with 23 solo top 10s (including his work with Wings), in addition to 34 with The Beatles, and Jackson, with 30 solo top 10s along with 11 as a member of the Jackson 5/Jacksons.

Notably, McCartney and Jackson share a pair of Hot 100 top 10s: “The Girl Is Mine” (No. 2 peak, January 1983) and “Say Say Say” (No. 1 for six weeks, beginning December 1983).

“Break My Soul” is the lead single from Beyoncé’s album Renaissance, due July 29.