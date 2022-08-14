×
Beyonce Extends U.K. Chart Reign With ‘Renaissance’

Bey's hit new collection becomes her first since 2011's "4" to spend more than a single week at No. 1 in the U.K.

Beyonce is still bossing the U.K. albums chart with Renaissance (Interscope/Parkwood Entertainment).

The U.S. superstar singer enters a second consecutive week at No. 1 with her seventh and latest album, to stave off the challenge of Eminem and his latest hits compilation, Curtain Call 2 (Interscope).

Bey’s hit new collection becomes her first since 2011’s 4 to spend more than a single week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, the OCC reports; 4 reigned for a total of two cycles.

Renaissance is Beyonce’s fourth U.K. chart-topping solo LP following Dangerously In Love (from 2003), 4, and Lemonade (2016). The first of those, Dangerously In Love, is Bey’s longest-reigning leader, notching five weeks at the summit.

As Eminem finishes the chart week at No. 3 behind Renaissance and Harry StylesHarry’s House (via Columbia), respectively, the Detroit rapper’s record-setting streak of No. 1s comes to an end at ten.

Prior to Curtain Call 2, every Eminem album peaked at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with the exception of his first release, The Slim Shady LP, which reached No. 10 back in 1999. 

Though he misses the crown, Em can boast the highest new entry on the latest chart, published Aug. 12.

Also new to the Official U.K. Albums Chart this week is Calvin Harris Funk Wav Bounces – Vol. 2 (Columbia), new at No. 5. It’s the sixth Top 10 album for the Scottish DJ and producer.

Finally, London collective KOKOROKO snags a first Top 40 appearance with Could We Be More (Brownswood Recordings). It’s new at No. 30.

