‘Cuff It’ Becomes Beyonce’s Longest-Charting Solo Hot 100 Hit

Beyoncé banks a new milestone on the Billboard Hot 100, as “Cuff It” becomes the longest-charting hit on the survey of her solo career. The song adds a 34th week on the Hot 100, ranking, fittingly, at No. 34 on the April 15-dated chart, and surpasses the 33 weeks that “Telephone” with Lady Gaga logged in 2009-10.

“Cuff It” was released on Beyoncé’s album Renaissance, which launched as her seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last August. The set’s lead single, “Break My Soul,” became her eighth Hot 100 No. 1 the same week, while “Cuff It” reached No. 6 this February. The latter song became her 21st top 10 as a soloist, while Renaissance became her first album with multiple top 10s since I Am…Sasha Fierce in 2008-09.

Here’s a look at Beyoncé’s longest-charting Hot 100 hits:

Weeks on Hot 100, Title, Peak Pos./Year:

34, “Cuff It,” No. 6, 2023

33, “Telephone,” Lady Gaga feat. Beyoncé, No. 3, 2010

31, “Halo,” No. 5, 2009

30, “Irreplaceable,” No. 1 (10 weeks), 2007-07

29, “Sweet Dreams,” No. 10, 2009

29, “Baby Boy,” feat. Sean Paul, No. 1 (nine weeks), 2003

28, “Check On It,” feat. Slim Thug, No. 1 (five weeks), 2006

27, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” No. 1 (four weeks), 2008-09

27, “Crazy in Love,” feat. Jay-Z, No. 1 (eight weeks), 2003

24, “Me, Myself and I,” No. 4, 2004

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is now one week away from matching her longest Hot 100 stay including her time in Destiny’s Child. The group, with her as a member, spent 35 weeks on the survey with its debut hit “No, No, No” in 1997-98. The song became the act’s first of 10 top 10s, a total that includes four No. 1s.