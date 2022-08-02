Beyonce Challenges LF System For U.K. Singles Chart Crown

Never, ever count Beyonce out of a popularity contest.

The superstar U.S. singer is on the brink of a fourth U.K. No. 1 album with Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment), and its single “Break My Soul” is inching towards the singles chart summit.

In its sixth week, “Break My Soul” lifts 6-2 on the midweek chart, behind LF System’s “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records), the U.K.’s best-selling single for the past month.

“Break My Soul” is one of three Renaissance tracks aiming for the Top 20. Further down the list, “Cuff It” is poised to start at No. 11, for the week’s highest debut; and “I’m That Girl” could bow at No. 14.

Expect Renaissance to take the U.K. Albums Chart title, with considerable ease. Based on midweek sales and streaming data, the album is outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined.

Finally, two club numbers are dancing their way up the . James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa’s “Ferrari” (The Cross) drives 44-25 on the midweek chart, while Australian DJ and producer Luude’s update of “Big City Life” (Warner Records) with Mattafix could lift 37-27.

Luude’s latest release became his second Top 40 hit in the U.K. after his drum ‘n’ bass update of Men At Work’s “Down Under” roared to No. 5 earlier in the year.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.