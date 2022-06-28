Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Is the First Song in 26 Years to Debut in R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart Top 10

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is off to a mighty start on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, where it becomes the first song to debut in the top 10 in 26 years. The single begins at No. 10 on the list dated July 2.

“Soul” starts with 10.1 million in U.S. audience impressions in the tracking week of June 20-26, according to Luminate. As the song was widely released at midnight ET on Tuesday, June 21 (following an exclusive premiere on Tidal three hours earlier), the debut comes with only six days of radio airplay.

With the arrival, “Soul” is the first song to start in the top 10 since Toni Braxton’s “You’re Makin’ Me High” opened at No. 9 in May 1996. In all, “Soul” is the ninth title to launch inside the top 10 since the chart began in 1992. Here’s the full list:

Song Title, Artist, Debut Position, Debut Date

“That’s the Way Love Goes,” Janet Jackson, No. 1, May 1, 1993

“I’ll Make Love to You,” Boyz II Men, No. 8, Aug. 13, 1994

“Body & Soul,” Anita Baker, No. 7, Aug. 27, 1994

“Endless Love,” Luther Vandross & Mariah Carey, No. 10, Sept. 10, 1994

“Scream,” Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson, No. 6, Sept. 3, 1995

“You Remind Me of Something,” R. Kelly, No. 10, Oct. 21, 1995

“Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” Whitney Houston, No. 6, Nov. 4, 1995

“You’re Makin’ Me High” Toni Braxton, No. 9, May 25, 1996

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, No. 10, July 2, 2022

Of the previous eight top 10 starts, four – “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” and “You’re Makin’ Me High” – either debuted at or later reached No. 1.

Plus, Beyoncé earns her 32nd top 10 hit on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, matching R. Kelly and Usher for the sixth-most among all acts. Drake leads the count with 76, followed by Chris Brown (52), Lil Wayne (48), Jay-Z (35) and Nicki Minaj (32).

Elsewhere in the radio realm, “Soul” kicks off at No. 23 on Rhythmic Airplay, No. 28 on Pop Airplay and No. 38 on Adult Pop Airplay.

Strong radio reception helps “Soul” debut at No. 9 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, which factors radio airplay, streaming and sales into its rankings. In addition to the 11.1 million in total audience for its first six days, the song also registered 14 million U.S. official-on demand streams and 22,000 sales downloads in the week ending June 23. The sums yield a No. 10 entrance on R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs and a No. 1 arrival on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, despite only having three days in the streaming and sales tracking week (Friday through Thursday) due to the June 21 wide release.

On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Beyoncé collects her 28th career top 10. Elsewhere, “Soul” launches at No. 4 on the Hot R&B Songs chart and at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

“Break My Soul” previews Beyoncé’s forthcoming album, Renaissance, due July 29.