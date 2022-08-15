Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Scores Second Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” banks a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after the song became her eighth leader on the list.

Concurrently, two team-ups by three stars each debut in the Hot 100’s top 10: DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, at No. 5, and benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg‘s “Bad Decisions,” at No. 10. Among other feats, the former – which premieres atop the Streaming Songs chart and updates the Bee Gees’ 1970s disco classic – is Drake’s record-breaking 30th top five Hot 100 hit and his record-extending 59th top 10. The latter – which launches atop Digital Song Sales – grants Snoop Dogg the rare achievement of Hot 100 top 10s in each of the last four decades and a record-breaking top 10 span among rappers.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 20, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 16). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Break My Soul,” released on Parkwood/Columbia Records, drew 65.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 7%) and 14.5 million streams (down 23%) and sold 36,000 downloads (up 174% – as the song wins the Hot 100’s top Sales Gainer award for a second week) in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track pushes 5-2 on Digital Song Sales, which it led for a week in July, and 4-3 for a new high on Radio Songs, while falling from its No. 3 best to No. 7 on Streaming Songs.

Sparking the song’s sales gain, its “The Queens Remix” — which features Madonna and shouts out a host of influential Black female entertainers — dropped Aug. 5. (Madonna is not listed on “Soul” on the Hot 100, as the remix did not account for the majority of the song’s overall consumption Aug. 5-11.) In addition to its original version and “The Queens Remix,” “Soul” was available for purchase in six alternate forms during the tracking week: its Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and will.i.am remixes; its Nita Aviance club mix; and a cappella and instrumental versions.

Concurrently, “Soul” tops the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a seventh week and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a second week each, with all three tallies using the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, “Soul” parent album Renaissance ranks at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart (89,000 equivalent album units, down 73%), a week after it soared in as Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 set.

Harry Styles’ former 10-week Hot 100 No. 1 “As It Was” rebounds 3-2. It also adds an 11th week atop the Songs of the Summer chart, as it has led the seasonal survey, which tracks the biggest hits between Memorial Day and Labor Day, each week this summer.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” dips 2-3 after two weeks atop the Hot 100 beginning on the July 30-dated chart. It claims a sixth week at No. 1 on Radio Songs (88.5 million, down 4%).

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” keeps at No. 4 after reaching No. 3 on the Hot 100. Its revival spurred by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, the song, originally released in 1985 (when it reached No. 30), leads the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 10th week each.

DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, bounds onto the Hot 100 at No. 5, with 23.5 million streams, 10.1 million in radio airplay audience and 5,000 sold in its first week, following its Aug. 5 release. The track opens atop the Streaming Songs chart – marking Drake’s record-extending 14th No. 1, Lil Baby’s fourth and DJ Khaled’s second – and at No. 6 on Digital Song Sales.

On the Hot 100, Drake achieves his record-extending 59th top 10, Lil Baby logs his 10th and DJ Khaled earns his seventh. (The first top 10 among the three together, “Staying Alive” is the fourth shared top 10 between DJ Khaled and Drake, as well as the fourth between Drake and Lil Baby.)

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s:

59, Drake

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

30, Taylor Swift

28, Mariah Carey

28, Elton John

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

Plus, “Staying Alive” marks Drake’s landmark 30th top five Hot 100 hit – as he breaks out of a tie with The Beatles for the most in the chart’s 64-year history.

Most Top Five Billboard Hot 100 Hits:

30, Drake

29, The Beatles

28, Madonna

27, Mariah Carey

24, Janet Jackson

23, Rihanna

21, Elvis Presley (with the start of his career predating the Hot 100’s inception)

20, Justin Bieber

20, Michael Jackson

20, Stevie Wonder

“Staying Alive” concurrently blasts in atop the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart, where it’s Drake’s record-padding 26th No. 1, DJ Khaled’s third and Lil Baby’s second.

Notably, the song interpolates the Bee Gees’ classic “Stayin’ Alive,” which topped the Hot 100 for four weeks in 1978 (while reworkings by N-Trance and Wyclef Jean featuring Refugee Allstars hit No. 62 in 1996 and No. 45 in 1997, respectively). All three Bee Gees – Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb – wrote the original and Barry and the late Robin receive their first writing credits on a Hot 100 top 10 since Destiny’s Child’s version of “Emotion” – originally a No. 3 hit in 1978 for Samantha Sang – reached No. 10 in December 2001. (The Bee Gees’ original “Stayin’ Alive” was released from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which ruled the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks in 1978; Samantha Sang’s “Emotion” was recorded for the film but ultimately not included.)

The late Maurice Gibb, meanwhile, draws his first Hot 100 top 10 credit as a writer since the Bee Gees’ last of 15 top 10s as a recording act, “One,” which all members of the trio wrote, hit No. 7 in September 1989.

Steve Lacy’s first Hot 100 top 10, “Bad Habit,” rises 7-6 for a new high; Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, drops 5-7, following a week at No. 1 beginning in its debut frame in May; Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof” cruises 9-8 for a new best, as each act’s first top 10 scores top Airplay Gainer honors for a second week (62.3 million, up 13%); and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” descends 6-9, after three weeks at No. 1 starting upon its debut in April.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” roars in at No. 10, with 10.1 million streams, 3.1 million in radio reach and 66,000 sold (45,000 digital downloads; 16,000 sold on CD; and 5,000 sold on cassette) in its first week, following its Aug. 5 arrival. The track begins atop the Digital Song Sales chart – marking BTS’ 11th No. 1, the most among duos or groups; Snoop Dogg’s fifth; and benny blanco’s first – and No. 28 on Streaming Songs.

The track starts as Snoop Dogg’s 12th Hot 100 top 10, BTS’ 10th – as the group becomes the first South Korean act with at least 10 Hot 100 top 10s – and benny blanco’s second (after “Eastside,” with Halsey and Khalid; No. 9, 2019).

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has now notched Hot 100 top 10s in the 1990s (two), 2000s (six), ’10s (three) and ’20s (one). He joins Mariah Carey and Jay-Z in having ranked in the top 10 in each of the past four decades. (Carey reached the milestone thanks to the annual resurgence of her holiday chestnut “All I Want for Christmas Is You”; additionally, Beyoncé has appeared in the top 10 in each of the last four decades, although in the ’90s as a member of Destiny’s Child, followed by top 10s – and No. 1 ranks, like Carey – in the ’00s, ’10s and ’20s as a soloist.)

Snoop Dogg tallies his first Hot 100 top 10 as a lead artist in over 10 years, since his and Wiz Khalifa’s “Young, Wild & Free,” featuring Bruno Mars, hit No. 7 in March 2012. He first reached the region with his own “What’s My Name?” (No. 8, January 1994) and, until this week, had last ranked in the tier in August 2014 as featured on Jason Derulo’s “Wiggle,” which hit No. 5 that June.

Further, Snoop Dogg extends his span of Hot 100 top 10s to 28 years, seven months and three weeks (Dec. 25, 1993-Aug. 20, 2022) – now the longest among rappers in the chart’s history, surpassing Jay-Z’s (24 years, five months and three weeks; March 29, 1997-Sept. 18, 2021).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.