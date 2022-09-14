Looking Glass & Blondie Songs Blast ‘Better Call Saul’ Onto Top TV Songs Chart in Final Season

The final season of Better Call Saul sends two songs onto Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for August 2022, including the No. 1: Looking Glass’ “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl).”

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of August 2022.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Blondie Looking Glass See latest videos, charts and news

“Brandy” can be heard in the 11th episode of the sixth season of the AMC series, which aired Aug. 1.

In August 2022, “Brandy” earned 12.2 million official U.S. streams and 2,000 downloads, according to Luminate.

“Brandy,” which also received a bump in notoriety due to its inclusion in the 2017 film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972, Looking Glass’ only top 30 song.

The other song from Better Call Saul to make Top TV Songs for August 2022: Blondie’s “The Tide Is High,” which appears at No. 3. Featured in the series’ penultimate episode the next week (Aug. 8), the song – a No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1981 – earned 2 million streams and 2,000 downloads in August 2022.

Better Call Saul concluded its six-season run on Aug. 13.

See the full top 10, also featuring music from The Sandman, P-Valley, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever, below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl),” Looking Glass, Better Call Saul (AMC)

2. “Desire,” Bob Moses & ZHU, The Sandman (Netflix)

3. “The Tide Is High,” Blondie, Better Call Saul (AMC)

4. “Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne, The Sandman (Netflix)

5. “Love Ballad,” LTD, P-Valley (Starz)

6. “She Drives Me Crazy,” Fine Young Cannibals, The Sandman (Netflix)

7. “Who’s That Girl?,” Eve, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

8. “Feeling You,” Harrison Storm, Locke & Key (Netflix)

9. “Weekend Friend,” Goth Babe, Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

10. “Red Comes in Many Shades,” US Girls, The Sandman (Netflix)