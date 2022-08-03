BE:FIRST’s ‘Scream’ Debuts at No. 1, Kinki Kids’ ‘Amazing Love’ at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100

BE:FIRST’s “Scream” launches at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 3.

The lead single from the septet’s first album BE:1 due Aug. 31 dropped last Monday (July 25) and created quite a buzz, lifting the track to No. 1 for downloads (15,304 units), video (5,015,160 views), and Twitter mentions. The song also comes in at No. 2 for streaming (8,290,751 streams) and radio airplay, excelling in five metrics of the chart’s methodology.

Veteran Johnny’s duo Kinki Kids bows at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 this week with “Amazing Love,” selling 169,070 copies in its first week. The track came in at No. 1 for sales and look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer, but couldn’t accumulate enough points in the other metrics — No. 10 for radio, No. 31 for Twitter, No. 87 for video — to overtake BE:FIRST’s “Scream” for a No. 1 debut.

The song that kept “Scream” at bay in streaming is Tani Yuuki’s “W/X/Y.” While slowing down figure-wise from 8,776,618 to 8,572,812 streams this week, the long-running hit — it’s been cruising along in the top 10 for 17 weeks now, peaking at No. 3 on the chart dated April 25 and May 11 — holds at the top of the metric for the second straight week and comes in at No. 6 on the latest tally.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from July 25 to 31, here.