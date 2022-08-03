×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BE:FIRST’s ‘Scream’ Debuts at No. 1, Kinki Kids’ ‘Amazing Love’ at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100

The song that kept "Scream" at bay in streaming is Tani Yuuki's "W/X/Y."

BE:FIRST
BE:FIRST Courtesy of Billboard Japan

BE:FIRST’s “Scream” launches at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 3.

The lead single from the septet’s first album BE:1 due Aug. 31 dropped last Monday (July 25) and created quite a buzz, lifting the track to No. 1 for downloads (15,304 units), video (5,015,160 views), and Twitter mentions. The song also comes in at No. 2 for streaming (8,290,751 streams) and radio airplay, excelling in five metrics of the chart’s methodology.

Veteran Johnny’s duo Kinki Kids bows at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 this week with “Amazing Love,” selling 169,070 copies in its first week. The track came in at No. 1 for sales and look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer, but couldn’t accumulate enough points in the other metrics — No. 10 for radio, No. 31 for Twitter, No. 87 for video — to overtake BE:FIRST’s “Scream” for a No. 1 debut.

Related

Official Hige Dandism

The Global Popularity of Official HIGE DANdism's 'Mixed Nuts' Explained

Explore

Explore

befirst

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The song that kept “Scream” at bay in streaming is Tani Yuuki’s “W/X/Y.” While slowing down figure-wise from 8,776,618 to 8,572,812 streams this week, the long-running hit — it’s been cruising along in the top 10 for 17 weeks now, peaking at No. 3 on the chart dated April 25 and May 11 — holds at the top of the metric for the second straight week and comes in at No. 6 on the  latest tally.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from July 25 to 31, here. 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad