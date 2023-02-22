BE:FIRST’s ‘Boom Boom Back’ Bows at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

BE:FIRST’s “Boom Boom Back” debuts at No. 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Feb. 22, ruling three metrics of the chart’s methodology.

“Boom Boom Back” hit No. 1 in downloads with 23,004 units, video with 5,010,303 weekly views, and radio airplay. It also came in at No. 2 for streaming with 9,445,515 weekly streams, amassing high points in these metrics. The seven-member boy band’s previous No. 1 single from August, “Scream,” launched with 15,304 downloads, 8,290,751 streams, and 5,015,160 views, so the figures have improved in two of the digital metrics, suggesting the growth of the group’s popularity.

Sakurazaka46’s fifth single “Sakurazuki” hit No. 1 for sales with 395,075 copies sold in its first week. The track couldn’t supplement this lead in the digital realm, coming in at No. 9 for downloads, No. 14 for radio, No. 29 for streaming, and rises to No. 2 from No. 43 on the Japan Hot 100 this week. Sales are down by about 50,000 copies compared to the girl group’s previous single, “Samidareyo,” which sold 452,752 CDs in its first week.

YU-KA’s “Hoshizukiyo” rises 9-7 on this week’s chart, after the rising singer-songwriter performed the number on the popular music show Music Station last week. The drama theme song is showing the effects of media exposure, improving in two metrics — streaming, which increased 56.4 percent from the previous week, and video, which rose 57.6 percent — and holding with minimal point declines in downloads and radio.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, YouTube and GYAO! video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.