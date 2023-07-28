Beck & Phoenix Complete ‘Odyssey’ to No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay Chart

Beck and Phoenix’s collaborative single “Odyssey” hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart dated Aug. 5.

The song is Beck’s fifth No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay and first since “Uneventful Days,” which ruled for five weeks beginning in December 2019. He has also led with “Blue Moon” (2014), “Dreams” (2015) and “Up All Night” (2017).

In between “Uneventful Days” and “Odyssey,” Beck appeared on Adult Alternative Airplay twice, via a featured credit on Gorillaz’s “The Valley of the Pagans” (No. 17 peak, 2021) and his own “Thinking About You” (No. 5 this March).

As for Phoenix, “Odyssey” is the band’s fourth Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1. The first three reigned in a three-in-a-row streak spanning “Identical” (2020), “Alpha Zulu” and “Tonight” featuring Ezra Koenig (both 2022).

In between “Tonight” and “Odyssey,” Phoenix placed on the chart with “After Midnight,” featuring Clairo, a No. 26 hit this May.

“Odyssey” is the first Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1 to feature more than one lead act since “Don’t Let Me Down” by Milky Chance and Jack Johnson, which ruled in July 2020.

Belying its title, “Odyssey” tops Adult Alternative Airplay in just its fifth week on the chart, the quickest coronation this year and Phoenix’s fastest flight among its four No. 1s.

Concurrently, “Odyssey” bullets at its No. 30 high on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay survey with 1.4 million audience impressions, up 5%, July 21-27, according to Luminate. In addition to its triple A radio airplay, the song is bubbling under Alternative Airplay.

“Odyssey” is currently a standalone single helping promote the acts’ co-headlining tour, which kicks off Aug. 1 in Seattle. Phoenix released the album Alpha Zulu last year, while Beck last premiered a full-length with Hyperspace in 2019.

All Aug. 5-dated Billboard airplay charts will refresh on Billboard.com on Tuesday, Aug. 1.