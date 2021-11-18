BeBe Winans Extends No. 1 History on Gospel Airplay Chart With ‘In Jesus Name’

BeBe Winans scores his third No. 1 on Billboard‘s Gospel Airplay chart as “In Jesus Name” reaches the top of the survey dated Nov. 20. The song gained by 12% in plays in the tracking week ending Nov. 14, according to MRC Data.

The singer-songwriter, 59, and part of the genre’s iconic Winans family from Detroit, solo-authored “Name.” It’s from his 2019 studio album Need You, which hit No. 3 on Top Gospel Albums that September, becoming his 15th top 10.

Winans achieves his first Gospel Airplay No. 1 as an unaccompanied solo artist. “Name” follows “Close to You,” with his sister and longtime collaborator CeCe Winans (10 weeks at the summit starting in September 2009), and “He Promised Me,” featuring Tobbi and Tommi and introducing Kiandra (one week, April 2018).

Impressively, BeBe Winans has now dominated Billboard gospel charts in five distinct decades: the 1980s, ’90s, 2000s, ’10s and ’20s. Along with his three Gospel Airplay No. 1s (2000s-’20s), he notched at least one Top Gospel Albums No. 1 in each decade from the ’80s through the 2000s.