Bebe Rexha Now Boasts Longevity Records Atop Dance/Electronic & Country Charts

Bebe Rexha has now claimed a pair of records reflecting her success in both the dance/electronic and country genres on Billboard’s charts.

Rexha’s EDM collab with David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue),” rules Billboard’s multimetric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 37th week, granting her the longest leading No. 1 by a woman dating to the survey’s 2013 inception, as it passes Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” (36 weeks at No. 1, 2021-22). Overall, it now trails only Marshmello and Bastille’s “Happier” for the most weeks on top (69, 2018-20).

Rexha already achieved the longest leading No. 1 among all acts on the Hot Country Songs chart (since the list became an-encompassing genre ranking in 1958), as her Florida Georgia Line duet “Meant to Be” dominated there for 50 weeks in 2017-18.

Rexha also sports songwriting credit on both songs. Along with original composition “Meant to Be,” “I’m Good” is a reimagination of Eiffel 65’s early 2000s classic “Blue (Da Ba Dee).”

“Songwriting is my passion, no matter the style of music,” Rexha tells Billboard. “I’ve been blessed to have hit songs in different genres throughout my career. Finding this kind of success within both the dance/electronic and country charts is something I’m really proud of! To have my music resonate with so many people and top charts across multiple genres is amazing and means a lot to me, as I’ve never wanted to be put in a box.”

Select other artists have received warm welcomes in both dance/electronic and country, including Maren Morris, whose collab with Zedd and Grey, “The Middle,” logged 33 weeks atop Hot Dance/Electronic Songs in 2018. She also ruled Hot Country Songs for 19 weeks in 2020 with “The Bones.”

Florida Georgia Line, meanwhile, has notched six No. 1s on Hot Country Songs and hit a No. 2 high in 2018 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs as featured, with Watt, on Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso’s “Let Me Go.”

Such core country stars as Dolly Parton, LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd have also scaled both country and dance/electronic charts — with Rexha’s new album, Bebe, released in April, including a duet with Parton, “Seasons.”

“I’m Good” drew 39.2 million radio airplay audience impressions and 7.4 million official streams and sold 2,000 downloads in the United States May 26-June 1, according to Luminate.

The track adds a 33rd week at No. 1 on the Dance/Electronic Streaming Songs chart, also passing John and Lipa’s “Cold Heart” for the most weeks at the summit for a song by a woman. On the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales survey, “I’m Good” rebounds for a 28th week at No. 1.