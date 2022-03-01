Beach House Scores First No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart

Beach House scores its first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated March 5) as Once Twice Melody enters atop the list. The set, which was released on Feb. 18, sold 20,300 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 24, according to MRC Data. Over 70% of the album’s first-week sales were on vinyl LP.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Once Twice Melody’s 20,300 copies sold in the week end Feb. 17, physical sales comprise 18,200 (14,500 on vinyl; 2,900 on CD and 800 on cassette) and digital sales comprise 2,100. Once Twice Melody also enters at No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums sales chart – Beach House’s fifth No. 1 on the 11-year-old tally.

Once Twice Melody also debuts at No. 1 on Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Tastemaker Albums and Top Current Album Sales.

Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums rank the week’s most popular alternative and rock releases, respectively, by equivalent album units. Tastemaker Albums reflects the best-selling albums at independent and small chain record stores. Top Current Album Sales ranks the week’s biggest-selling current albums (not including catalog – older – releases).

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges’ second collaborative project, Texas Moon, arrives at No. 2 on Top Album Sales with 16,400 copies sold – largely from vinyl LP sales. It sold 12,900 on wax. The pair’s first effort, Texas Sun, debuted and peaked at No. 4 in 2020.

The chart-topping Encanto soundtrack climbs 5-3 with a little over 11,000 sold (down 9%) while Adele’s former leader 30 rises 6-4 with 8,000 sold (down 33%).

Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour jumps back into the top 10, rising 15-5 with a little over 7,000 sold (up 32%). Most the set’s increase is owed to sturdy sales at mass merchants, such as Target, which accounted for 50% of the album’s total sales for the week. Sour saw a 99% gain in sales at mass merchants.

Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros’ Live in Colorado starts at No. 6 with 7,000 sold and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours moves 8-7 with nearly 7,000 (down 14%). Jack Harlow’s Thats What They All Say – which was originally released in December of 2020 – debuts at No. 8 with nearly 6,000 sold, following its Feb. 18 release on vinyl LP. Nearly all of its 6,000 sales were on vinyl. The album was initially released via streaming services and as a digital download. It has yet to be released on CD.

Rounding out the new top 10 on Top Album Sales are Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (falling 3-9 in its second week with just over 5,000 sold; down 63%) and Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city (rising 17-10 with 5,000; down 11%).

In the week ending Feb. 24, there were 1.648 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 7.7% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.26 million (down 8.2%) and digital albums comprised 388,000 (down 5.8%).

There were 574,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Feb. 24 (down 9.6% week-over-week) and 675,000 vinyl albums sold (up down 7.5%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 4.859 million (down 8.3% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 5.624 million (down 2.6%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 13.808 million (down 7.9% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 10.551 million (down 5.2%) and digital album sales total 3.257 million (down 15.7%).