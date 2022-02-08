×
Bastille Takes Pole Position In U.K. Chart Race With ‘Future’

Dan Smith's Bastille leads the midweek chart with "Give Me The Future," which could become the pop group's fourth No. 1.

Bastille is set to storm the U.K. albums chart with Give Me The Future (via Virgin).

Dan Smith’s pop-rock outfit leads the midweek chart with Future, which, if it holds on, will become their third U.K. leader after their debut album Bad Blood (2014) and Wild World (2016). The only Bastille studio LP to miss the mark was 2019’s Doom Days, which peaked at No. 4. 

According to the Official Charts Company, Bastille’s fourth collection is scorching the field to lead an all-new Top 5, more than doubling the weekend chart sales of its closest competition.

That second-placed title is The Divine Comedy’s greatest hits set Charmed Life (Divine Comedy), which is set to become Neil Hannon’s fifth U.K. Top 10 record, and his equal highest-charting album ever on the Official U.K. Chart, drawing level with 1999’s A Secret History – The Best Of (peaking at No. 3).

Meanwhile, Cambridgeshire rock outfit Black Country, New Road are strolling to their best chart position with sophomore LP Ants From Up There (Ninja Tune), tracking to debut at No. 3.

Nu-metal veterans Korn eye a No. 4 debut with their 14th album Requiem (Loma Vista), while U.S. indie-pop artist Mitski is chasing her first ever U.K. Top 10 with Laurel Hell (Dead Oceans), her sixth record. It’s new at No. 5 on the midweek chart.

Finally, veteran English heavy metal band Saxon is muscling its way to a Top 10 entry with Carpe Diem (Silver Lining Music), their 23rd studio album. It’s at No. 7 on the chart blast.

Over on the midweek singles chart, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto soundtrack, remains on track for a fourth consecutive week at No. 1.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday, local time.

