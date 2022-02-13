Bastille Storms the U.K. Chart With ‘Give Me The Future’

Bastille blasts to No. 1 on the U.K. survey with Give Me The Future (Virgin), for the pop group’s third leader.

Future debuts at the top of the Official U.K. Albums Chart with physical sales accounting for 85% of its first-week tally, plus the biggest digital download tally of the cycle, the OCC reports.

Led by lead vocalist Dan Smith, Bastille ruled with 2013’s Bad Blood (2013), and 2016’s Wild World, while their previous album, 2019’s Doom Days, peaked at No. 4.

Future is one of three new entries in the Top 5 as Cambridgeshire rock outfit Black Country, New Road’s second studio album Ants From Up There (Ninja Tune) starts at No. 3, and is the week’s best-seller on wax. Closing out the Top 5 is The Divine Comedy’s Charmed Life: The Best Of (Divine Comedy), the fifth Top 10 set from Neil Hannon’s pop project. It’s new at No. 5.

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Mitski nabs her first Top 10 appearance with Laurel Hell (Dead Oceans), new at No. 6. That’s well up from Mitski’s previous best, a No. 64 peak for 2018’s Be The Cowboy.

Korn’s 14th studio album Requiem (Loma vista) becomes the nu-metal veterans’ fifth Top 10, opening at No. 8 in the U.K.. Requiem is the No. 1 album in Australia this week.

Further down the list, English heavy metal band Saxon make their 10th appearance on the Official U.K. Top 40 with Carpe Diem (Silver Lining Music). It arrives at No. 17.

A handful of winners and performers at the 2022 Brit Awards see gains on the latest albums chart. Ed Sheeran, who won for songwriter of the year and performed twice on the night, sees = (Equals) (via Asylum) lift 4-2, with combined sales and streams up 11% week on week, the OCC reports.

Finally, Adele, who cleaned up at the Feb. 9 BRITs, sees her album of the year winner 30 (Columbia) lift 5-4, with a 16% week-on-week spike in combined sales, while the likes of Dave and Sam Fender also benefit from a post-BRITs effect.