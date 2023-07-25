Barbiemania Spreads on Midweek U.K. Singles Chart

It’s official: Barbie is a box-office hit. The pop culture phenomenon is storming the U.K. singles chart, too.

Several tracks from the original soundtrack for Barbie are climbing the U.K. chart ladder, as Barbiemania sweeps the nation.

Leading the way is Dua Lipa‘s “Dance The Night” (via Warner Records), the first single from Barbie: The Album, which lifts 12-3 on the Official Chart Update behind longstanding leader “Sprinter” by Dave and Central Cee, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” (Geffen), respectively. If it holds its place, “Dance The Night” will nab a new peak.

Close behind is Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua’s “Barbie World” (Atlantic/Capitol/Republic) set to rise 26-6, and there’s a bump for Aqua’s kitsch 1997 original “Barbie Girl” (Universal). The one-time leader is on track to reenter the U.K. top 40 for the first time in more than 25 years, lifting to No. 34 on the chart blast.

According to the Official U.K. Singles Chart, “Barbie Girl” is a member of the U.K.’s million-seller club, coming in at No. 16 on the all-time list.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish‘s soundtrack cut “What Was I Made For?” (Interscope) dips 9-12, while Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” is set to rebound into the top 40 at No. 37.

Executive produced by Academy Award and Brit Award-winning songwriter and producer Mark Ronson, the Barbie soundtrack features a star-studded roster of pop’s biggest hitmakers, including Lizzo, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Gayle, Khalid, Haim and Ava Max.

Barbie isn’t having all the fun on the midweek chart.

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and the Weeknd’s collaborative single “K-pop” (RCA) is on course for the week’s highest debut, starting at No. 21 on the midweek chart.

Meanwhile, “The Weekend” (0207/Merky), a team-up by Brit Award winning British rapper Stormzy and homegrown singer and songwriter Raye, is set to start at No. 24.

Finally, Zayn is on track for his eighth solo top 40 appearance with “Love Like This” (Universal Music Recordings). The former One Direction singer’s latest number appears at No. 31 on the chart blast.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, July 28.