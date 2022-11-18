‘Bad Sisters,’ Colter Wall’s ‘Sleeping on the Blacktop’ Reign on Top TV Songs Chart

Nearly a year after appearing on the December 2021-dated Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, and after being heard in Paramount’s Yellowstone, Colter Wall’s “Sleeping on the Blacktop” takes the top spot of the October 2022 survey due to an appearance in Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of October 2022.

“Blacktop,” from Wall’s 2015 album Imaginary Appalachia, originally ranked at No. 2 in December 2021 thanks to its Yellowstone sync. It returns at No. 1 after being heard in Bad Sisters’ season one finale, which aired Oct. 14.

In October 2022, the song earned 7.4 million official on-demand U.S. streams and 2,000 downloads, according to Luminate.

“Wall” is joined by one other song from Bad Sisters’ season finale on Top TV Songs: First Aid Kit’s “My Silver Lining,” at No. 4, with 1.2 million streams and 1,000 downloads.

The highest non-Bad Sisters entry comes from Thunderstorm Artis, whose “Stronger” arrives at No. 2 after being heard in the 19th season premiere of ABC’s long-running Grey’s Anatomy.

“Stronger” snagged 379,000 streams and 1,000 downloads in October 2022.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Sleeping on the Blacktop,” Colter Wall, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

2. “Stronger,” Thunderstorm Artis, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

3. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” Lauryn Hill, From Scratch (Netflix)

4. “My Silver Lining,” First Aid Kit, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

5. “Fields of Gold,” Ava Cassidy, CSI: Miami (CBS)

6. “Whiplash,” The Night Lands, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

7. “Angela,” Bob James, Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network)

8. “The Crown of Jaehaerys,” Ramin Djawadi, House of the Dragon (HBO)

9. “Per favore,” Nyv, From Scratch (Netflix)

10. “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” Sade, Atlanta (FX)