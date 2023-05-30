Bad Bunny’s ‘Where She Goes’ Blasts In at No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 Chart

Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” bounds in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart (dated June 3). With the launch, he becomes the first soloist with as many as three No. 1s since the survey began.

Meanwhile, FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” spends a second week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Plus, Shakira’s ballad “Acróstico” ascends to the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, from No. 11 to No. 8.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which started in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Bad Bunny ‘Goes’ Straight to No. 1 on Global 200

Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” launches atop the Billboard Global 200, with 71 million streams and 3,000 sold worldwide May 19-25, following its May 18 release. The Spanish-language song arrives as his third No. 1 on the chart, after “Un x100to,” with Grupo Frontera, for two weeks earlier in May, and “Dakiti,” with Jhay Cortez (now Jhayco), for three weeks in November-December 2020.

Bad Bunny becomes the first soloist with three Global 200 No. 1s; overall, he’s second only to BTS, with six. Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift each boast two.

“Where She Goes” marks Bad Bunny’s first Global 200 entry with no accompanying artists since he released his LP Un Verano Sin Ti, which dominated the U.S.-based Billboard 200 for 13 weeks in May-October 2022.

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” dips to No. 2 on the Global 200 after three weeks at No. 1, having become the chart’s first leader for the regional Mexican genre.

FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” slips to No. 3 from its No. 2 Global 200 high; Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” retreats to No. 4 from its No. 3 best; and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” keeps at No. 5, after 12 weeks on top in January-April.

‘Cupid’ Hits Target Again Atop Global Excl. U.S.

FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” adds a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, despite drops of 6% in streams, to 61 million, and 13% in sales, to 2,000, outside the U.S. May 19-25.

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” logs a fourth week at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. best.

Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” debuts at No. 3 on Global Excl. U.S., with 48.1 million streams and 1,000 sold in its first full tracking week. He notches his record-extending 14th top 10 on the tally, further distancing himself from runners-up BTS and Swift, each with 10.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 4 on Global Excl. U.S., following a record-tying (with Harry Styles’ “As It Was”) 13 weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January, and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” descends 3-5, after reaching No. 2.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Shakira’s “Acróstico” climbs 11-8, up 6% to 55.6 million streams outside the U.S. The Colombian-born superstar — who was crowned Woman of the Year at the first Billboard Latin Women in Music celebration May 6 — earns her fourth top 10 on the chart, all within the last year, with three in 2023. “TQG,” with Karol G, topped the March 11 survey, upon its debut; Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” hit No. 2 in January; and “Te Felicito,” with Rauw Alejandro, reached No. 6 in June 2022.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated June 3, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 31, a day later than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. May 29).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.