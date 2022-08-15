Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Back at No. 1 for Eighth Week on Billboard 200 Chart

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti bounces back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 20) for an eighth nonconsecutive week on top, as the set rises from No. 2 with 108,800 equivalent album units earned (up 4%) in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 11, according to Luminate.

Also debuting in the new top 10 on the Billboard 200: YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s The Last Slimeto and Eminem’s second greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call 2.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Aug. 20, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday, Aug. 16. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 108,800 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 102,300 (down less than 1%; equaling 143.44 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 6,000 (up 435% following its wide CD release on Aug. 5) and TEA units comprise 500 (down 6%).

Un Verano Sin Ti has spent its first 14 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart lodged in the top two. The last album to start off as strong was Drake’s Views, which spent its first 17 weeks in the top two (May 21-Sept. 10, 2016-dated charts).

Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at No. 1 on the May 21, 2022-dated chart, then stepped away from the top slot for three weeks. It returned to No. 1 on June 18, and then moved aside for two more weeks, returning to No. 1 for five straight weeks from the July 9 through Aug. 6-dated charts. It then dipped from the top for a week (Aug. 13 chart), only to come back to No. 1 on the latest list.

Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album with four separate visits to No. 1 since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour also had four distinct stays at No. 1 in 2021, for a total of five weeks atop the list (it debuted at No. 1 on June 5, 2021; then had another week at No. 1 on July 3; two more weeks on July 17-24; and then another week on Sept. 4, 2021).

At No. 2 on the new Billboard 200, YoungBoy Never Broke Again collects his 10th top 10-charting effort, as The Last Slimeto debuts with 108,400 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 103,500 (equaling 161.92 million on-demand official streams of the album’s 30 tracks), album sales comprise 4,600 and TEA units comprise 300. The Last Slimeto was announced on April 5 and 11 of the album’s tracks had been available to stream in the weeks and months leading up to the album’s release on Aug. 5.

The prolific YoungBoy Never Broke Again has charted a total of 22 entries on the Billboard 200 – all in the last five years. (He first arrived on the Aug. 26, 2017-dated chart with AI YoungBoy.) Further, YoungBoy has earned three new top 10-charting albums in 2022 – the most of any act this year. The Last Slimeto follows his previous 2022 top 10s Better Than You (a collaborative set with DaBaby, No. 10, March 19 chart) and Colors (No. 2, Feb. 5 chart).

Beyoncé’s Renaissance falls 1-3 in its second week on the Billboard 200 with 89,000 equivalent album units earned (down 73%). Morgan Wallen’s former leader Dangerous: The Double Album is a non-mover at No. 4 with 49,000 (down 1%) and Harry Styles’ chart-topping Harry’s House is stationary at No. 5 with slightly more than 43,000 (down 5%).

Eminem’s second greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call 2, debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 25,000 (equaling 35.19 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 18,000 and TEA units comprise under 1,000. Eminem’s first hits set, Curtain Call: The Hits, spent two weeks at No. 1 following its release in late 2005. In total, Curtain Call 2 is Eminem’s 12th top 10 effort on the Billboard 200 – the entirety of his charting releases – dating back to the arrival of the No. 2-peaking The Slim Shady LP in 1999.

The standard edition of Curtain Call 2 contains 34 songs, spanning 2009-onwards, including three new tracks. Among the selections are nine top 10-charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, including four No. 1s (“Love the Way You Lie” and “The Monster,” both featuring Rihanna; “Not Afraid;” and “Crack a Bottle,” with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent).

Rounding out the new top 10 on the Billboard 200 are four former No. 1s: Future’s I Never Liked You (rising 9-7 with 29,000 equivalent album units; down 7%), Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind (10-8 with 26,000 units; down 9%), Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (14-9 with 25,000 units; down 2%) and Lil Durk’s 7220 (13-10 with 24,000; down 7%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.