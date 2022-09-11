Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Hits 10th Week at No. 1, Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 in Over a Year

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Sept. 17 (rising 2-1) for a 10th nonconsecutive week atop the list. It now solely has the most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, surpassing the nine weeks logged by the Encanto soundtrack. Further, Un Verano Sin Ti has the most weeks at No. 1 in over a year, since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent 10 weeks (all consecutive, from its debut) at No. 1 (Jan. 23-March 27, 2021, charts).

Un Verano Sin Ti earned 99,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 6%) in the week ending Sept. 8, according to Luminate.

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, Megadeth notches its eighth top 10 with the No. 3 debut of The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, while Romeo Santos earns his fourth top 10 with the No. 10 bow of Fórmula, Vol. 3. Plus, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album breaks the record for the most weeks in the top 10 among albums by a singular artist, as it clocks an 86th nonconsecutive week in the region.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Sept. 17, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (Sept. 13). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 99,500 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 96,000 (down 6%, equaling 135.41 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 3,000 (down 6%) and TEA units comprise 500 (down 5%).

Since 2000, only nine albums — including Un Verano Sin Ti — have notched at least 10 weeks at No. 1. (Among those is Santana’s Supernatural, which captured a total of 12 weeks at No. 1 — three in 1999 and nine in 2000.)

Albums With 10 Weeks or More at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, 2000-Present*

Artist, Title, Weeks at No. 1, First Week at No. 1

Santana, Supernatural, 12, Oct. 30, 1999 (nine of its weeks at No. 1 were in 2000)

Taylor Swift, Fearless, 11, Nov. 29, 2008

Adele, 21, 24, March 12, 2011

Soundtrack, Frozen, 13, Jan. 18, 2014

Taylor Swift, 1989, 11, Nov. 15, 2014

Adele, 25, 10, Dec. 12, 2015

Drake, Views, 13, May 21, 2016

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album, 10, Jan. 23, 2021

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti, 10, May 21, 2022

*through the Sept. 17, 2022-dated chart.

Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at No. 1 on the May 21-dated Billboard 200 and has yet to depart the top two rungs of the chart for its entire 18-week run on the list thus far. Since August of 1963, when Billboard combined its separate stereo and mono album charts into one single album chart, Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album to spend its first 18 weeks on the chart in the top two. (See more history on the Billboard 200, which began publishing as a regular, weekly fixture in March of 1956.)

Previously, Drake’s Views spent its first 17 weeks in the top two, on the May 21-Sept. 10, 2016-dated charts.

Un Verano Sin Ti has bounced between Nos. 1 and 2 on the Billboard 200 for a total of six distinct visits to the No. 1 slot. See list, below.

Billboard 200 Chart Date, Rank

May 21, No. 1 (Debut)

May 28, No. 2

June 4, No. 2

June 11, No. 2

June 18, No. 1

June 25, No. 2

July 2, No. 2

July 9, No. 1

July 16, No. 1

July 23, No. 1

July 30, No. 1

Aug. 6, No. 1

Aug. 13, No. 2

Aug. 20, No. 1

Aug. 27, No. 2

Sept. 3, No. 1

Sept. 10, No. 2

Sept. 17, No. 1

Meanwhile, Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album with six separate visits to No. 1 since Adele’s 21 had 10 distinct stays at No. 1 in 2011-12, for a total of 24 weeks atop the list. It debuted at No. 1 on the March 12, 2011-dated list and notched its final week atop the chart on June 23, 2012.

Wallen’s chart-topping Dangerous: The Double Album climbs 5-2 on the new Billboard 200, with 48,000 equivalent album units earned (down 5%).

Dangerous: The Double Album has now accumulated 86 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200, and breaks the record for the most weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart among albums by a singular artist — since the chart began publishing on a regular, weekly basis in March of 1956. It surpasses the 85 weeks logged in the top 10 by Peter, Paul and Mary’s self-titled album in 1962-64.

However, there are seven albums that have more weeks in the top 10 than Dangerous — and all are multi-artist soundtracks and cast recordings, led by the all-time top 10 record holder, the original cast recording of My Fair Lady, with 173 weeks in the top 10 between 1956-60. See list, below.

Albums With Most Weeks in Top 10 on Billboard 200 Chart (March 24, 1956-onwards)

Weeks in Top 10, Artist, Title, Year First Reached Top 10

173, Original Cast, My Fair Lady, 1956

109, Soundtrack, The Sound of Music, 1965

106, Soundtrack, West Side Story, 1962

105, Original Cast, The Sound of Music, 1960

90, Soundtrack, South Pacific, 1958

87, Original Cast, Camelot, 1961

87, Soundtrack, Oklahoma!, 1956

86, Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album, 2021

85, Peter, Paul and Mary, Peter Paul and Mary, 1962

84, Adele, 21, 2011

84, Bruce Springsteen, Born in the U.S.A., 1984

(through the Sept. 17, 2022-dated chart.)

Megadeth’s The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, notching the rock band its eighth top 10-charting album. The set launches with nearly 48,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 45,000, SEA units comprise 3,000 (equaling 3.6 million on-demand streams of the set’s songs) and TEA units comprise a neglible sum.

Megadeth scored its first top 10 on the Billboard 200 a little more than 30 years ago, when Countdown to Extinction debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Aug. 1, 1992-dated chart. The act has since visited the top 10 with Youthanasia (No. 4, 1994), Cryptic Writings (No. 10, 1997), United Abominations (No. 8, 2007), Endgame (No. 9, 2009), Super Collider (No. 6, 2013), Dystopia (No. 3, 2016) and The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!

A quartet of former No. 1s is next up on the Billboard 200. DJ Khaled’s God Did falls to No. 4 from its debut atop the list a week ago, as it earned 45,000 equivalent album units in its second week (down 58%). Harry Styles’ Harry’s House rises 9-5 with 43,000 units (up 2%), Beyoncé’s Renaissance is a non-mover at No. 6 with 41,000 units (down 12%) and Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind rises 8-7 with 36,000 units (down 17%).

The Weeknd’s hits compilation The Highlights rises 13-8 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned (up 1%) and TWICE’s Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album falls 3-9 in its second week with 28,000 units (down 73%).

Santos closes out the top 10 as his latest release, Fórmula, Vol. 3, debuts at No. 10 with 26,000 equivalent album units earned. It’s the fourth top 10-charting effort for the artist on the list. Of its starting sum, SEA units comprise 23,500 (equaling 33.1 million on-demand streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 2,000 and TEA units comprise 500.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.