Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Hits Seventh Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti collects a seventh nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 6). The title earned 98,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 28 (down 5%), according to Luminate. Un Verano Sin Ti is the album with the most weeks at No. 1 in over a year, since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent its 10th and final week at No. 1 on the list dated March 27, 2021. (Since Dangerous, Adele’s 30 had clocked six weeks at No. 1.)

Also in the new top 10, SEVENTEEN and Jack White both score their second top 10-charting albums of 2022 with their latest releases.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Aug. 6, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (Aug. 2). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 98,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 97,000 (down 5%; equaling 135.9 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and album sales and TEA units comprise the remainder of the week’s total.

Un Verano Sin Ti has exhibited strong staying power, as it earned in excess of 100,000 units in its first 11 weeks on the chart. The latest tracking frame is its first to dip below 100,000. Further, the album has declined less than 10% in weekly units in every week from its fourth through 12th frames. (The album eroded by 34% in its second week, then fell by 15% in its third, and then from its fourth week onwards has only dropped by 2-9% weekly.)

Un Verano Sin Ti has spent its first 12 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart lodged in the top two. The last album to start off as strong was Drake’s Views, which spent its first 17 weeks in the top two (May 21-Sept. 10, 2016-dated charts).

Un Verano Sin Ti bowed at No. 1 on the May 21-dated chart, then stepped away from the top slot for three weeks. It returned to No. 1 on June 18, and then moved aside for two more weeks, until coming back to No. 1 for the last five consecutive weeks.

Un Verano Sin Ti may vacate the No. 1 slot on the Aug. 13-dated chart, as Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, is due to debut on the tally, following its release on Friday (July 29). All six of Beyoncé’s previous solo studio sets opened at No. 1.

Wallen’s Dangerous rises 4-2 on the latest Billboard 200 with 49,000 equivalent album units earned (up 1%) while Harry Styles’ fellow former No. 1 Harry’s House is a non-mover at No. 3 with 48,000 units (down 8%).

SEVENTEEN logs its highest-charting album yet and second top 10, as 4th Album Repackage: Sector 17 debuts at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 34,000 equivalent album units earned. On the June 18 chart, the South Korean group debuted and peaked at No. 7 with SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun. The new Sector 17 release contains Face the Sun’s same tracklist, but adds additional songs and retitles the album.

Of Sector 17’s first-week units of 34,000, album sales comprise 31,000; SEA units comprise 2,000 (equaling 3.31 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks); and TEA units comprise the remainder of the units.

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of Sector 17 was issued in collectible deluxe packages (six total, including an exclusive version for Target), each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards and photobooks); 99.8% of the album’s first-week sales were on CD. The other fraction of a percent were digital album purchases. (The set was not released in any other format, such as vinyl or cassette.)

Future’s former No. 1 I Never Liked You rises 6-5 on the Billboard 200 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned (down 5%) and Drake’s chart-topping Honestly, Nevermind dips 5-6 with 32,000 units (down 14%). Lizzo’s Special falls 2-7 in its second week with 29,000 units (down 58%) and Lil Durk’s former leader 7220 rises 10-8 with 28,000 (down 11%).

Jack White collects his sixth solo top 10 album on the Billboard 200 — and second of 2022 — as Entering Heaven Alive debuts at No. 9. The set starts with 27,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 25,000, SEA units comprise 2,000 (equaling 2.05 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. White previously hit the top 10 this year with Fear of the Dawn, which debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the April 23-dated list. He’s also claimed top 10s as a member of the bands The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather and The White Stripes (three each).

Rounding out the new top 10 is Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour, which rises 13-10 with 26,000 equivalent album units earned (down 5%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.