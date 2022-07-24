Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Lands Sixth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti lands a sixth week atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated July 30). The set earned 103,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 21 (down 2%), according to Luminate. Only three albums have notched at least six weeks at No. 1 since January of 2021 — Un Verano Sin Ti, Adele’s 30 (with six) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (10 weeks).

Also in the top 10, Lizzo scores her highest-charting album yet with the No. 2 debut of Special, Steve Lacy achieves his first top 10 with the arrival of Gemini Rights and ITZY nets its first top 10 with the bow of Checkmate.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new July 30, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (July 26). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 103,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 102,000 (down 2%; equaling 143.15 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and album sales and TEA units comprise the remainder of the week’s total.

Un Verano Sin Ti has earned over 100,000 in each of its first 11 weeks on the chart. The last time that an album did so was over six years ago, when Adele’s 25 saw its first 14 weeks all exceed 100,000 units (Dec. 12, 2015-March 12, 2016-dated charts).

Additionally, Un Verano Sin Ti has spent its first 11 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart in the top two. The last album to start off as strong was Drake’s Views, which spent its first 17 weeks in the top two (May 21-Sept. 10, 2016-dated charts).

Un Verano Sin Ti bowed at No. 1 on the May 21-dated chart, then stepped away from the top slot for three weeks. It returned to No. 1 on June 18, and then moved aside for two more weeks, until coming back to No. 1 for the last four consecutive weeks.

Lizzo achieves her highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 as her latest studio effort, Special, debuts at No. 2 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 39,000; SEA units comprise 28,000 (equaling 37.07 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 2,000.

Special is the highest-charting album released by a woman this year, and it also launches with the largest week, by units earned, among all albums released by women in 2022.

Special is Lizzo’s second top 10-charting effort on the Billboard 200, following Cuz I Love You, which peaked at No. 4 in 2019.

The new album was led by the smash single “About Damn Time,” which has climbed to No. 2 on the most-recently published Billboard Hot 100 songs chart (dated July 23). The track has logged two weeks at No. 1 on the all-format Radio Songs chart and reached the top 10 on the Streaming Songs tally.

Four former No. 1 albums are up next on the Billboard 200, as Harry Styles’ Harry’s House rises 4-3 (52,000 equivalent album units, down 2%), Wallen’s Dangerous climbs 5-4 (48,000; down 2%), Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind is up 6-5 (37,000; down 13%) and Future’s I Never Liked You moves 7-6 (35,000; down 6%).

Steve Lacy secures his first top 10 effort on the Billboard 200 as his sophomore solo set Gemini Rights arrives at No. 7 with 34,000 equivalent album units earned. SEA units comprise nearly all of that sum, equaling 45.31 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks. Lacy recently garnered his first Hot 100 hit with the album’s “Bad Habit.” Lacy is also a member of the R&B collective The Internet, which has logged a pair of charting efforts on the Billboard 200, including the top 40-charting release Hive Mind in 2018.

ITZY’s Checkmate debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, giving the South Korean quintet its first top 10 effort. The set starts with 33,000 equivalent album units earned, of which album sales comprise 31,000; SEA units comprise 2,000 (equaling 2.96 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise the remainder of the units.

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of Checkmate was issued in collectible deluxe packages (17 total, including exclusive versions for Target and Barnes & Noble) each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards and posters); 98% of the album’s first-week sales were on CD. The other 2% were digital album sales. (The set was not released in any other format, such as vinyl or cassette.)

Rounding out the new top 10 on the Billboard 200 are Brent Faiyaz’s Wasteland, which falls 2-9 (32,000 equivalent album units; down 63%), and Lil Durk’s chart-topping 7220, which dips 8-10 (31,000; down 11%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.