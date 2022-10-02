Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Back at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart for 12th Week

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is back atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Oct. 8) for a 12th nonconsecutive week, as the set steps from No. 2 to No. 1 with 87,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 29 (down 6%), according to Luminate. The last album with more weeks at No. 1 was Drake’s Views, with 13 nonconsecutive weeks on top in 2016.

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, 5 Seconds of Summer’s new 5SOS5 bows at No. 2, while Alice in Chains’ Dirt re-enters the chart at No. 9 following its 30th anniversary reissue.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Oct. 8, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (Oct. 4). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 87,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 85,000 (down 6%, equaling 119.8 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 2,000 (down 16%) and TEA units comprise less than 1,000 (down 19%).

5 Seconds of Summer notch their sixth top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 with 5SOS5, as it debuts at No. 2 with 48,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 36,000, SEA units comprise 12,000 (equaling 15.82 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs) and TEA units comprise a negligible number. All six of the band’s top 10 albums have placed in the top two of the tally, with three having hit No. 1.

A quartet of former No. 1s is next on the Billboard 200, as Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album rises 4-3 (46,000 equivalent album units earned; down 4%), BLACKPINK’s Born Pink falls 1-4 in its second week (40,000; down 60%), Harry Styles’ Harry’s House climbs 7-5 (36,000; up 5%) and Beyoncé’s Renaissance is a non-mover at No. 6 (34,000; down 5%). The Weeknd’s compilation The Highlights descends 5-7 (28,000; down 29%) while Rod Wave’s former leader Beautiful Mind bumps up 9-8 (26,000; down 8%).

Alice in Chains’ Dirt re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 9 with 26,000 equivalent album units earned (up 641%), following the album’s 30th anniversary remastered reissue on Sept. 23. The set, first released in 1992, bounds back onto the list for the first time since 1994. It logs its highest rank on the chart since Oct. 24, 1992, when it placed at No. 8 in its second week on the list, after debuting and peaking a week earlier at No. 6.

Dirt’s re-entry is largely powered by sales of its double vinyl album, with 22,500 sold across its three available pressings (a widely available standard black LP, a red-colored variant exclusive to Walmart and an orange-colored LP exclusively sold through the band’s webstore).

The 13-track Dirt album is Alice in Chains’ longest-charting effort on the Billboard 200, with 103 weeks on the list (including the current week). The Grammy Award-nominated set launched five top 40-charting hit songs on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart: “Would?” (No. 19), “Them Bones” (No. 24), “Angry Chair” (No. 34), “Rooster” (No. 7) and “Down in a Hole” (No. 10).

Closing out the Billboard 200’s new top 10 is Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak, which rises 11-10 with 25,000 equivalent album units earned (down 1%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.