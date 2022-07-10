Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Lands Fourth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti captures a fourth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 16). The set holds at No. 1, notching its first set of back-to-back weeks in the lead. The effort earned 111,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 7 (down 4%), according to Luminate.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bad Bunny Shinedown See latest videos, charts and news

Also in the top 10, Shinedown’s Planet Zero is the chart’s top debut, as the rock band’s latest studio album opens at No. 5. It’s the group’s fifth top 10-charting effort.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new July 16, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (July 12). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 111,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 109,000 (down 4%; equaling 154.12 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and album sales and TEA units comprise the remainder of the week’s total.

Un Verano Sin Ti has earned over 100,000 in each of its first nine weeks on the chart. The last album to do so was nearly six years ago, when Drake’s Views saw its first 10 weeks all exceed 100,000 units (May 21-July 23, 2016, charts).

Additionally, Un Verano Sin Ti has spent its first nine weeks on the chart in the top two. The last album to start off so strong was Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which also spent its first nine weeks in the top two (Sept. 18-Nov. 13, 2021-dated charts).

Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at No. 1 on the May 21-dated chart, then stepped away from the top slot for three weeks. It returned to No. 1 on June 18, and then moved aside for two more weeks, until coming back to No. 1 for the last two consecutive weeks.

A trio of former No. 1s are Nos. 2-4 on the new Billboard 200, as Harry Styles’ Harry’s House rises 6-2 (54,000 equivalent album units; down 14%), Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind is steady at No. 3 (52,000; down 29%) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album climbs 8-4 (50,000; down less than 1%).

Shinedown’s Planet Zero bows at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 49,000 equivalent album units earned. It’s the fifth top 10-charting album for the rock band, which claimed its first in 2008 with the No. 8-peaking The Sound of Madness. Of Planet Zero’s starting unit total, album sales comprise 43,000, SEA units comprise 6,000 (equaling 7.67 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise less than 1,000 units.

Planet Zero has yielded two top 10-charting hits on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart — the title track and “Daylight.” Since the group debuted on the airplay list in 2003 with the No. 5-peaking “Fly From the Inside,” it has maintained an unbroken streak of 29 consecutive top 10 hits. The act is tied with Foo Fighters for the most total top 10s in the chart’s 41-year history.

Lil Durk’s chart-topping 7220 falls 5-6 on the new Billboard 200 with 42,000 equivalent album units earned (down 38%), Future’s former leader I Never Liked You rises 10-7 with 40,000 units (down 7%) and Chris Brown’s Breezy dips 4-8 in its second week with 35,000 units (down 52%).

The Weeknd’s compilation album The Highlights returns to the top 10, zipping 52-9 with 34,000 equivalent album units earned (up 144%). The set contains such hits as “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears” (both from The Weeknd’s After Hours studio album) and “Starboy” and “I Feel It Coming” (both from his Starboy album). On the new chart, the TEA and SEA units for all four songs contribute to The Highlights, as a song’s activity is assigned to the artist’s album with the most traditional album sales in a week. (The Highlights sold nearly 2,000 copies in the latest tracking week, while After Hours and Starboy both sold under 1,000.) A week ago, the TEA and SEA for the songs were directed to their original studio albums, as each outsold The Highlights that week.

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache returns to the top 10, rising 12-10 with 31,000 equivalent album units earned (down 13%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.