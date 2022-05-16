Bad Bunny’s History-Making Week on the Charts: By the Numbers

It’s an unprecedented week for Latin music on the Billboard charts with the arrival of Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti on the charts dated May 21. The 23-track set debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts. Plus, every song from the album lands on the Hot Latin Songs chart, and 22 of those songs also debut on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Less than two years since 2020’s El Último Tour Del Mundo became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach the penthouse since the list’s inception in 1956, Bad Bunny captures a key chart record as Un Verano Sin Ti arrives at the summit with 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to Luminate, marking the biggest week for any Latin album by equivalent album units earned, and his best week ever in terms of units.

But this is just the beginning. Let’s look at Bad Bunny’s smorgasbord of achievements across Billboard’s charts:

Seventh Consecutive No. 1 on Top Latin Albums: As Un Verano Sin Ti opens at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums, it becomes Bad Bunny’s seventh straight champ on the almost 29-year-old tally. He joins Daddy Yankee, both with seven leaders, as the artists with the most No. 1s among Latin rhythmic acts. (Marco Antonio Solis continues at the helm with a robust 12 champs on his account.)

The Top Latin Albums chart ranks the most popular Latin albums of the week in the U.S. based on multimetric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 274,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 261,000 (equating to 356.55 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 23 tracks), album sales comprise 12,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Un Verano Sin Ti‘s 274,000 equivalent album units is the largest weekly sum by a Latin album since Billboard began utilizing equivalent album units as a measurement in December 2014 on the Billboard 200 chart. (In fact, there have only been three weeks in that span of time where a Latin album has logged at least 100,000 units, and all were by Bad Bunny. Previous to Un Verano Sin Ti, his El Ultimo Tour del Mundo bowed with 116,000 units in December 2020, and before that, YHLQMDLG saw its first two weeks tally 179,000 and 111,000 units, respectively, in March 2020.)

Replaces Himself at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums: As Un Verano Sin Ti arrives at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums, he replaces himself at No. 1 on both charts. While on the latter he sends YHLQMDLG to the runner-up slot, on the former, the 2020 set hits No. 3 as regional Mexican ensemble Eslabon Armado’s Nostalgia album debuts at No. 2.

Biggest Streaming Week for a Latin Album Ever: With 356.66 million on-demand official streams for the set’s songs in its first week, Un Verano registers the largest streaming week ever for a Latin album. It surpasses the 201.4 million on-demand streams generated by YHLQMDLG in its opening week.

Hot Latin Songs Domination, Breaks Record for Most Simultaneous Songs: Bad Bunny doesn’t skimp on charting songs either. The superstar posts a record 23 simultaneous songs on the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart as all the tracks from his new Un Verano Sin Ti flood the list. He outdoes Ozuna’s previous record, who placed 21 songs on the Sept. 8, 2018-dated list thanks to the No. 1 debut of Aura on Top Latin Albums.

Of Un Verano’s 23 songs, 22 are debuts and one a re-entry: “Callaíta” at No. 24 (No. 2 peak, 2019).

Plus, with the album’s second half slipping into more Latin alternative territory, collaborations with Bomba Estéreo, The Marias, and Buscabulla, earn all acts an entry on the ranking. While Bomba Estéreo secures its first top 10, The Marias and Buscabullas each clock their first entry.

Further in Bad Bunny’s history-making week, as he monopolizes the entire top nine on Hot Latin Songs, he ties himself for the most simultaneous songs in the upper tier, a feat he previously achieved on the Dec. 12, 2020-dated survey.

Here’s a look at all 20 of Bad Bunny’s songs on the latest Hot Latin Songs chart. All are debuts except where noted:

1, “Moscow Mule”

2, “Tití Me Preguntó”

3, “Después de La Playa”

4, “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone

5, “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro

6, “Un Ratito”

7, “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez

8, “Yo No Soy Celoso”

9, “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estereo

11, “Neverita”

12, “La Corriente,” with Tony Dize

13, “Efecto”

15, “Aguacero”

16, “Dos Mil 16”

17, “Otro Atardecer,” with The Marias

18, “Andrea,” with Buscabulla

19, “El Apagón”

20, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

21, “Un Coco”

22, “Me Fui de Vacaciones”

23, “Enséñame a Bailar”

24, “Callaita,” with Tainy (re-entry)

25, “Agosto”

Hot 100 Domination: Beyond his Hot Latin Songs takeover, Bad Bunny also conquers the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, placing 22 songs in the current chart week, the most for any Latin artist performing solely in Spanish. He also outdoes himself here, as he previously placed 11 simultaneous titles on the March 14, 2020-dated recap.