Bad Bunny Holds Atop Billboard 200 Chart for Fifth Week With ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti holds steady atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 23) for a fifth nonconsecutive week. The set earned 105,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 14 (down 5%), according to Luminate.

Also in the top 10, Brent Faiyaz’s Wasteland and Aespa’s Girls: The 2nd Mini Album arrive at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new July 23, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday, July 19. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 105,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 104,000 (down 5%; equaling 146.83 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and album sales and TEA units comprise the remainder of the week’s total.

Un Verano Sin Ti has earned over 100,000 units in each of its first 10 weeks on the chart. The last album to do so was six years ago, when Drake’s Views saw its first 10 weeks all exceed 100,000 units (May 21-July 23, 2016 charts).

Additionally, Un Verano Sin Ti has spent its first 10 weeks on the chart in the top two. The last album to start off as strong was Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent its first 10 weeks at No. 1 (Jan. 23-March 27, 2021-dated charts).

Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at No. 1 on the May 21-dated chart, then stepped away from the top slot for three weeks. It returned to No. 1 on June 18, and then moved aside for two more weeks, until coming back to No. 1 for the last three consecutive weeks.

Since the start of 2021, six albums have spent at least five weeks at No. 1, including Un Verano Sin Ti. Earlier in 2022, the Encanto soundtrack notched nine weeks atop the list, while Adele’s 30 wrapped a six-week run at No. 1. In 2021, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour both clocked five weeks at No. 1, while Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous ruled for 10 weeks.

Brent Faiyaz’s sophomore album Wasteland debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, launching with 88,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 81,000 (equaling 107.48 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 6,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. It’s the first top 10 for the R&B singer, who previously reached the chart with his debut effort, F— the World, debuting and peaking at No. 20 in 2020 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B Albums chart. That 10-track set has earned 684,000 units in the U.S. release-to-date (with on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks totaling 935.81 million).

Since the release of F— the World, Faiyaz has issued collaborative tracks with Tyler, the Creator (“Gravity” and “Sweet/I Thought You Wanted to Dance”) and Drake (“Wasting Time”). Both “Gravity” and “Wasting Time” are included on the new album, alongside a new collaboration with Alicia Keys (“Ghetto Gatsby”).

Aespa’s Girls: The 2nd Mini Album bows at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, giving the South Korean female quartet its first top 10 effort. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned, of which album sales comprise 53,000 (making it the top-selling album of the week), SEA units comprise 3,000 (equaling 4.34 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise less than 1,000.

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of Girls was issued in collectible deluxe packages (12 total, including an exclusive edition for Target), each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards, stickers and a poster); 98% of the album’s first-week sales were on CD. The other 2% were digital album sales. (The set was not released in any other format, such as vinyl or cassette.)

A quintet of former No. 1s are next up on the Billboard 200 at Nos. 4-8. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House falls 2-4 (53,000 equivalent album units; down 3%), Wallen’s Dangerous dips 4-5 (49,000; down 2%), Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind drops 3-6 (42,000; down 19%), Future’s I Never Liked You is a non-mover at No. 7 (37,000; down 8%) and Lil Durk’s 7220 falls 6-8 (35,000; down 16%).

The Weeknd’s compilation The Highlights is stationary at No. 9 with nearly 35,000 equivalent album units earned (up 3%), while Chris Brown’s Breezy falls 8-10 with 33,000 units (down 6%).

