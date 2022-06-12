Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Bounces Back to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti rebounds to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 18) for a second week on top (rising from No. 2), following its debut at No. 1 on the May 21 chart. After its chart-topping opening, the album sat in the No. 2 slot for the next three weeks. The set earned 137,000 equivalent album units (down 3%) in the U.S. in the week ending June 9, according to Luminate.

Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album released in 2022 to exceed 100,000 equivalent album units earned in each of its first five weeks. (The last title to do so was Adele’s late 2021 release 30, on the Dec. 4, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022 charts.)

Also in the new top 10, Post Malone lands his fourth top 10 effort with the No. 2 arrival of Twelve Carat Toothache, while SEVENTEEN logs its first top 10 with the debut of SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 137,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 135,500 (down 3%; equaling 189.47 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 1,000 (down 9%) and TEA units comprise 500 (up 4%).

Notably, Un Verano Sin Ti marks the first all-Spanish-language album to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 in the Billboard 200’s 66-year history. Only one other such set has led for even one week: Bad Bunny’s last album, El Último Tour del Mundo, which arrived atop the Dec. 12, 2020 tally.

Post Malone’s new album Twelve Carat Toothache debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 – scoring the artist his fourth straight top five-charting effort (the entirety of his charting releases). The set launches with nearly 121,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 98,000 (equaling 127.82 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 21,000 and TEA units comprise 2,000.

Twelve Carat Toothache was released June 3 as a standard 14-track album via streamers and through retailers as a digital download and on CD. A deluxe version of the set, with two additional tracks, arrived June 7 via streamers and digital retail. A cassette edition of the album is due on June 24, while a vinyl edition of the standard album is scheduled for release on Feb. 10, 2023.

Twelve Carat Toothache was preceded by one top 10-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, “One Right Now,” with The Weeknd. It peaked at No. 6 in November of 2021. Pre-album release, the set notched one more top 40 hit, with “Cooped Up,” featuring Roddy Ricch, when it debuted in the top 30 on the May 28-dated Hot 100.

Post Malone’s last album, the 17-track Hollywood’s Bleeding, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Sept. 21, 2019, and spent five weeks atop the list. It was previewed by four top 10 Hot 100 hits: “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” with Swae Lee; “Wow;” “Goodbyes;” featuring Young Thug and “Circles.” Two of those cuts reached No. 1: “Sunflower” hit the top in January 2019 and “Circles” climbed to No. 1 that November.

Four former No. 1s are next up on the Billboard 200. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House falls from the summit to No. 3 in its third week on the list, after spending its first two weeks atop the tally (113,500 equivalent album units earned; down 29%). Future’s I Never Liked You is a non-mover at No. 4 with 61,000 units (down 10%); Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers descends 3-5 with 54,000 units (down 40%) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album dips 5-6 with 52,000 units (down 3%).

Dangerous: The Double Album has now accumulated 73 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. It surpasses Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill for the second-most weeks spent in the top 10 among all albums released since 1990, trailing only Adele’s 21 (84 weeks in the top 10; 2011-16).

SEVENTEEN notches its first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun debuts at No. 7 with 44,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 42,000, SEA units comprise 2,000 (equaling 2.71 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. The group has previously visited the Billboard 200 with two top 20-charting efforts (Your Choice: 8th Mini Album, peaking at No. 15, and SEVENTEEN 9th Mini Album: Attacca, peaking at No. 13 – both in 2021).

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of the new album was issued in collectible deluxe packages (seven total, including an exclusive edition for Target) each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards, postcards and a poster).

Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping Sour is a non-mover on the Billboard 200 at No. 8 with nearly 37,000 equivalent album units (down 6%), Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak falls 7-9 with 34,000 units (down 17%) and Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You drops 9-10 with 31,500 units (down 9%).

